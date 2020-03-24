OKLAHOMA CITY — Three state Capitol employees — a state senator and two House personnel — have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday night.
House spokesman John Estus said the two state House employees tested positive for the virus following private lab testing performed at the Capitol on March 17.
Estus said the House tested 50 “at-risk” employees after learning a state Senate employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The state Health Department is investigating any interactions the two House employees had.
There were no other positive test results, he said.
State Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, meanwhile, said Tuesday he’s recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19. He said he first felt unwell March 15 and contacted his doctor. Testing performed by his personal doctor confirmed Rosino had contracted the virus.
He said he was last at the state Capitol on March 12 and felt well at that time. He hasn’t been back since then.
State health officials said 30 state senators and staffers, who reportedly were not showing symptoms, underwent testing March 17 after news spread that Rosino had tested positive.
The outcome of all those tests wasn’t immediately known. Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, did say he and an assistant tested negative.
In all, 106 Oklahomans in 19 counties have tested positive for the deadly disease. Three Oklahomans have died and 25 people remained hospitalized Tuesday night.
The Capitol remains closed to the public this week, and the House and Senate are not scheduled to convene. Staff and members are working remotely. The Legislature also ordered a deep clean of the entire Capitol, which was completed Friday.
