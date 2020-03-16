Skilled nursing, long-term care facilities suspend visits

Following new guidance issued by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Oklahoma’s skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities are expected to suspend all medically unnecessary visits indefinitely while the state works to contain the COVID-19 virus.
A memo released late last week by CMS states, their new guidance “directs nursing homes to significantly restrict visitors and nonessential personnel, as well as restrict communal activities inside nursing homes. The new measures are CMS’s latest action to protect America’s seniors, who are at highest risk for complications from COVID-19. While visitor restrictions may be difficult for residents and families, it is an important temporary measure for their protection.”
“As we learn more about the coronavirus from experts on the ground, we’ve learned that seniors with multiple conditions are at highest risk for infection and complications, so CMS is using every tool at our disposal to keep nursing homes free from infection,” said CMS Administrator Seema Verma. “Temporarily restricting visitors and nonessential workers will help reduce the risk of coronavirus spread in nursing homes, keeping residents safe.”
Medically necessary visits include appointments with doctors or other medical practitioners, as well as hospice service providers. Families wishing to visit loved ones are asked to communicate through letters, phone or teleconference technology, such as FaceTime, which many homes are working to facilitate.
Steve Buck, president and chief executive officer of Care Providers Oklahoma, the trade association representing Oklahoma’s skilled nursing facilities, said the decision was made to save lives and protect the health of residents.
“We take the threat of COVID-19 especially seriously, as our population of elderly Oklahomans is particularly vulnerable to this disease. The fact of the matter is, the greatest threats to the health and wellbeing of our residents are visitors, many of whom are loved ones. We do not take the decision to suspend visitation lightly; we do so only because it gives us the best chance to save lives and protect those who are in our care.”
Buck thanked families for their patience and understanding during a difficult time.
“We know we are asking spouses, children, grandchildren and others to forgo visiting their loved ones,” he said. “It’s a difficult thing to ask and an even more difficult thing to do. We are enormously grateful for the understanding and patience we have already been shown as we fight this virus and work to keep it out of our facilities.”
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults and those with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or lung disease.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice, CDC advises. Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Monday morning, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to 10, in seven counties. Tulsa County had three cases and Oklahoma County two. Cases also were confirmed in Canadian, Cleveland, Kay, Jackson and Payne counties.
