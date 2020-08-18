Recall election vote tabled, won't appear on Nov. 3 ballot

A possible recall election to replace Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell won't take place before February.
Enid city commissioners on Tuesday night unanimously tabled a vote setting one of two dates for Ezzell’s recall election until after his hearing next month protesting the petition’s sufficiency — effectively leaving Feb. 9, 2021, as the only other viable election date.
The recall will not make the other election on Nov. 3, because Garfield County Election Board requires notice of an item for that election no later than 75 days prior, which is Wednesday.
Feb. 9 is the same day an election will take place for Ezzell’s successor. His term expires in May 2021.
The recall election would function as a regular ward race. As incumbent, Ezzell would appear on the ballot, along with any challengers who file for candidacy Dec. 7-9. The recall winner would hold the seat until May, when the elected replacement would be sworn in.
No recall election has been held in the city of Enid.
Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell motioned and Ward 6’s David Mason seconded to table the vote until the commission’s Sept. 15 meeting.
“We need to let the judicial process take its course before we move forward and take the next course,” Waddell said.
Ezzell will appear in district court at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 before an assigned judge to protest the sufficiency of the petition’s 204 signatures.
The group Enid Freedom Fighters submitted the petition to the city Aug. 4. Sixty-nine signatures, 30% of the most recent ward election, were required for a recall to be held. City Clerk Alissa Lack on Aug. 14 verified 87 were sufficiently affirmed by petition circulators and were registered voters, and disqualified 69 others.
Their petition calls for Ezzell’s recall for reasons including, among others: “Conduct unbecoming of an elected official”; “dividing our community by threatening use of force and advocating fines against law abiding, healthy citizens”; and “disrespecting our police department and failing to heed the advice of our police chief.”
Ezzell drew criticism for an email to fellow commissioners and city officials pushing for a proposed citywide COVID-19 mandate system and criticizing the public comments Enid’s police chief.
Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood said Tuesday he and Waddell were both threatened with recalls when they and Ezzell voted Aug. 4 in favor of the proposal, which failed, 4-3.
The Freedom Fighters said they formed after the July 15 meeting when commissioners voted down a previous mask mandate proposal. Norwood changed his vote in favor of a mandate between the two meetings, citing growing active COVID-19 cases in Garfield County.
Ezzell also spoke prior to the tabling vote Tuesday.
“Civic engagement’s important and volunteering’s important, but I don’t know we want to be in a community where someone making a difficult and unpopular decision is going to cause this much of a headache,” he said.
While the commission proceeded with a roll-call vote, an audience member called over City Attorney Carol Lahman questioning the legitimacy of the commission tabling rather than voting.
Emily Hladik, a leader of Enid Freedom Fighters and one of the petition's nine listed circulators, argued because the city charter says nothing about tabling being allowed, the commission could have voted to set a date while the appeal process continued simultaneously.
She and several other members of the group had spoken during the meeting in favor of the Nov. 3 election date.
“It’s really disappointing for Ward 3. It’s not what they wanted,” Hladik said. “It’s hard for us to get patted on the head and them to say, ‘We’re not going to listen to you this time.’”
Hladik also indicated the group would explore taking civil action on the tabling.
“I think there’s room to act to remedy what was done tonight,” she said.
Lahman, who prepared the meeting’s agenda prior to Ezzell’s filing, told the News & Eagle there is nothing in the city charter that said the commission couldn’t have tabled the vote.
Enid’s city charter, written in 1909, provides that the city is to hold a recall election no sooner than 30 days from the clerk’s certification, and no later than 40 days. However, the Oklahoma Supreme Court determined that state statutes that restrict when the people can call elections are a matter of statewide concern and take precedence over the charter, invalidating the time frame and allowing for the November and February elections, the only valid statewide election dates left.
There is no mention in the city charter of tabling or not tabling a city commission’s election date vote.
