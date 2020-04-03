Local funeral homes and their clients are adjusting to tightened restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, and preparing for the likelihood conditions will get worse.
With local, state and federal guidelines limiting the number of people who can gather for any purpose, all Enid funeral homes report restricting funerals and celebration of life services to no more than 10 people.
That includes the funeral director and minister, so families typically are limited to only eight people in a service.
Shaun Cummings, president of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home, said, like other industries, funeral directors have had to lean more heavily on technology to bridge gaps created by necessary social distancing.
Live-streamed services and fully-integrated video on the funeral home's website have allowed family members who aren't able to attend funerals to still see it online, Cummings said.
"We've been able to increase the use of already existing multi-media platforms," Cummings said. "All those things were already existing, so we've been able to increase utilization of those resources to help meet the needs of our families."
While the pandemic has changed how services are conducted, Cummings said it hasn't changed the way he and his staff see and relate to the clients.
"These aren't strangers to us," Cummings said. "These are our friends, our neighbors and community members, and we're all going through this together. We want to keep everyone safe, and we're all in this together."
Close relationship
The close relationship funeral directors have with their client families makes it especially hard to make necessary changes during the pandemic, said Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory owner Suzanne Gray.
"This is the worst time in a family's life, when you lose someone," Gray said, "and now we're having to add extra restrictions to that.
"In this business, one of the biggest things is showing compassion to the families," Gray said. "It's very difficult when you cannot hug someone. We're big huggers and hand-shakers. And one of the hardest things is I can't hug the families and show we love them ... that is truly hard."
The new normal
But, she said that has become the new normal, as funeral directors work to balance protecting employees and the public, and "still being able to service the families in a time when everything has to be limited."
Aside from how the services are conducted, Gray said procedures don't change much for how bodies are handled. Even before the pandemic, Gray said all funeral directors worked as if each body might "have something detrimental to the public's health."
Now, she said there's just more focus on what they already were doing, with some extra steps to disinfect the preparation room and any areas where the public has been, before and after each service or visit.
'We are 24/7'
Gray said there's one thing the pandemic hasn't changed.
"We are still here 24 hours a day, seven days a week," she said, "and we will do anything we can to get the families through this, and hopefully, when this is over, the community is stronger."
Bill Stittsworth, with Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service, said families have been cooperative with, and have understood the need for, restrictions on funeral service size.
"They know distancing is necessary, and everyone has understood that," he said. "It hasn't been a major issue. Everyone is working together."
He said he's been requesting those who are coming to a service or planning meeting to take their temperature about four hours prior, and to stay home if it's high. Again, he said everyone's been supportive of the extra precaution.
"Nobody wants to give anything to anybody," Stittsworth said. "Public protection is priority number one, and it always has been that way. We all come together, and try to protect each other."
Families are inspiring
Matt Hinson, owner at Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home, said it's been inspiring to see how families are weathering the added stress of the pandemic and its restrictions, amid the already stressful time of planning a funeral.
"Around here, people understand and they're willing to help each other," Hinson said. "It's not surprising around here, but it's nice to see what everyone is willing to do for each other to get through this thing."
One effect of the pandemic on funeral planning is the speed with which services are being planned and completed. With no musicians, travel plans for out-of-town family, or large services, Hinson said the entire process has condensed down to about two days, from death to burial.
It's not out of necessity, Hinson said. It's just that "everything is being done on a much smaller scale, in private and in rapid succession."
A negative side
He said, with everything else going on, many families just want the burial process over as quickly as possible.
"Families are just wanting to get it done," he said. "They just want to get their loved ones buried."
A negative side effect of that, he said, is some families may not get all of the closure and healing they would in a more traditional funeral process.
"It's harder on families, because they don't really get to come together and celebrate their loved one," Hinson said. "They're being rushed through the process a bit, and they don't get as much closure as they might usually."
More families also are opting for private family burials at the cemetery. And, due to illness or inability to travel, Hinson said there's been fewer ministers officiating at funerals, leaving him to provide the pastoral care.
"It just makes it harder for people to be able to do what they'd normally be honored to do," Hinson said, "but if that happens, we are here to pick up that load."
Social distancing guidelines
While concerns over spreading the virus dominate everyday life during the pandemic, Joe Highberger, manager and owner at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, said there's no reason at this time people should refrain from viewing the body of a loved one — within the social distancing guidelines.
In a letter to his clients, Highberger shared information from the CDC, indicating "at this time, there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19."
“At Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, we recognize our responsibility to protect the health of those we are privileged to serve,” Highberger said. “We will continue to guide families, as we always have, in ways they can meaningfully commemorate the life of their loved one, while adhering to the guidance issued by federal, state and local public health officials.”
Following precautions
Highberger said he and his staff are following all the usual precautions mandated in the funeral industry, along with additional guidelines mandated during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're just being more cautious now," Highberger said. "We always take precautions when someone passes away, not knowing what they may have, but this is just being more cautious."
Highberger said it's likely conditions will get worse before they get better, and he foresees tighter restrictions on viewing bodies and attending services.
In Tulsa, Highberger said funeral services already are limited to just a minister and funeral director, with no family members permitted at the service.
As conditions worsen in the Enid area, Highberger said guidelines may change rapidly. "It's just a day by day way of doing things," he said.
Looking to the past
Some of the funeral directors looked to the past to see how things may be in the near future.
Stittsworth said he's seen reports of some funeral directors in other states turning away bodies suspected of dying from COVID-19. He likened it to the early days of the AIDS epidemic, in the early 1980s, when some funeral directors shied away from taking bodies of those who died from the disease. Stittsworth stressed, if a funeral home is taking proper precautions, no one should be turned away from a proper funeral.
However the coronavirus pandemic pans out in Northwest Oklahoma, Hinson said it won't be the first time area funeral homes have had to help the community through tough times.
Henninger-Hinson, founded in 1915, was there through the Spanish Flu outbreak in 1918, and the polio epidemic in the 1950s, Hinson said.
"We've seen this kind of thing before, and we always gotten through it," Hinson said. "We're still here and available to help families with arrangements, and to serve the community."
Providing a standard
Cummings said the funeral industry in Oklahoma has seen and risen to difficult circumstances before, including the Great Depression, Dust Bowl, World War II and the Murrah Building bombing.
"The Oklahoma funeral director industry has stepped forward before, to do what we need to do to move forward and help," Cummings said. "We will continue to provide the same standard of care for our families in our beloved community as we have for the last 94 years."
Cummings said there is one thing the public can do to help funeral directors during this time: "Say a prayer for us, as we continue to pray for them — our community."
