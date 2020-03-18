Our Daily Bread, the soup kitchen at 616 W. Randolph, will continue serving its patrons, but will offer only to-go service during the coronavirus outbreak.
Our Daily Bread director Val Ross said the kitchen, which serves meals to 100-300 people a day, will continue to serve the needs of its clients. But, in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, only to-go meals will be served for the immediate future.
Meals are served 10:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
In order to provide takeout meals for all its clients, Ross said Our Daily Bread needs donations of bottled water, and "cash donations are always helpful."
Monetary donations to support the soup kitchen can be made payable to Our Daily Bread and mailed to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 110 N. Madison, Enid, OK 73701.
