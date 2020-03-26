Organizers seeking participants for Enid art cruise

Organizers are seeking Enid artists and musicians for a driving cruise of local art spots, meant to raise spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hollee Terry, one of the organizers, said the intent is for artists and musicians to stage "driveway performances," which will be uploaded to an interactive map. People then will be able to drive past the locations and enjoy community art, from within the comfort, social distance and safety of their cars.
Terry, who's organizing the event along with Tammy Wilson of Enid Event Co., described the event as a "community-wide reverse parade."
The first installment of "Coronacruise 2020" is tentatively set for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, depending on how many artists and musicians sign up to participate.
Terry said people don't need to be professional musicians or artists to participate. Downtown murals will be featured, but kids also could chalk paint their driveways with inspiring messages, historical re-enactors could stage scenes, or musicians can simply practice their instruments in the driveway.
"Kids have to practice anyway," Terry said, "so they could just stand in their driveways and practice their instruments."
Whatever people choose to perform or display, Terry said the cruise will reinforce a sense of community during a time of isolation.
"It gets people out, it gets them with their kids, and gets them engaging with the community in a socially distant way," Terry said. "This town is full of artists and musicians, both amateur and professional, and I just think it would be so much fun."
To sign up to perform or display art for the event, visit the Facebook event sign-up page at https://tinyurl.com/EnidArtCruise.
