Oklahoma Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities are offering $400,000 in grants to Oklahoma cultural sites and organizations, to help them cover expenses during the shutdown brought on by the coronavirus.
Oklahoma Humanities Organizations Pandemic Emergency (HOPE) grants “are intended to be used for emergency general operating support and staff retention in the humanities and cultural sectors,” according to a press release. The emergency funding is meant to help retain at-risk humanities positions and projects at museums, libraries and archives, historic sites, colleges and universities, and other cultural nonprofits that have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
Grants will be awarded in increments of up to $25,000, with the opportunity for repeat awards. The online application is available at https://www.okhumanities.org/page/hope-grants.
Funding for the grants come from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by Congress and signed into law March 27.
“Oklahoma Humanities understands the economic and educational impact our state arts and culture organizations have on local communities,” said Oklahoma Humanities Executive Director Caroline Lowery. “We are proud to provide this vital support to ensure our local agencies remain resilient, robust, and resourced. This emergency funding will help keep Oklahomans employed, and organizations afloat.”
Visit okhumanities.org/grants for more information, including a brief video introduction to the grant process, detailed application guidelines, and a list of previously funded projects.
