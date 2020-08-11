Oklahoma governor donates plasma after coronavirus recovery

FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Stitt, the first governor in the nation to test positive for the coronavirus, says he has donated plasma to help other virus patients recover. Stitt said in a statement Tuesday, Aug. 11 that he made the donation recently at an Oklahoma Blood Institute center in Enid. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)