Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) is offering free, live and virtual classes to keep area seniors engaged and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
The following online classes are available:
• Tai Chi for Better Balance, offered through Facebook Live: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday.
• Powerful Tools for Caregivers, offered as a virtual class in the following session schedules: 10 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, for three weeks; 11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, for three weeks; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for six weeks; and 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for six weeks.
• Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL), offered through Facebook Live: 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday.
Other classes also will be starting in coming weeks, including:
• Diabetes and Beyond, offered as a virtual class: 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, for three weeks beginning April 14.
• Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind, offered as a virtual class: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, for four weeks, beginning April 7.
Registration is required for virtual classes. To register, call (405) 271-2290 or email centralohai@ouhsc.edu.
