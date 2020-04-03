LEXINGTON — An Oklahoma Department of Corrections staff member at Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced Friday afternoon.
That staff member has not been in the facility since Sunday morning, prior to when the employee began exhibiting symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus.
ODOC has reported information regarding this case to Oklahoma State Department of Health for assistance with coordinating the appropriate public health response. Based on the timeline when the staff member last worked at the facility, the Health Department advises there is no need for other staff or inmates to quarantine or isolate.
Staff are increasing sanitation efforts at JHCC, and each facility will continue to enforce screening protocols when employees report to work. Protocols include checking temperatures and asking if staff are experiencing a cough or have trouble breathing.
All facilities have the necessary amount of disinfectant and are instructed to use it liberally.
“Due to the global shortage of protective gear, ODOC inmates working through Oklahoma Correctional Industries are sewing cloth masks to provide a layer of protection from COVID-19,” said ODOC Director Scott Crow. “Inmates are also gearing up to produce bottles of hand sanitizer, another hard-to-find item on the market.”
Deliveries to facilities of masks and hand sanitizer began Friday.
All ODOC facilities have personal protective equipment supplies; however, similar to other critical industries across the United States, ODOC staff are working around the clock to find additional protective gear including N95 masks, gowns and eye protection.
