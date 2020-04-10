Oklahoma Blood Institute has collected its first units of convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, part of an experimental initiative to treat seriously ill patients.
In response to Food and Drug Administration’s action to fast-track the potential treatment, OBI created a statewide registry to catalog available recovered COVID-19 patients to serve as possible donors, according to an OBI press release. Within a week of the registry going live, OBI had identified 20 potential donors, and had collected the first plasma units from one donor, according to the April 9 press release.
“At OBI, we’ve always pursued innovation and emerging opportunities to improve health and save lives,” said John Armitage, MD, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Today, that innovation has allowed us to bring hope to patients and their medical teams as they explore this new treatment option.”
After collection, the plasma units will be processed and tested for safety. Once cleared for patient use, they will be transfused to critically ill patients at local partner hospitals as part of the experimental initiative.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues, more recovered patients will be needed to donate their plasma, according to OBI.
To provide convalescent plasma, donors must:
• Have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test.
• Be symptom-free for 14 days prior to donation and test negative for COVID-19.
• Be eligible to donate blood.
Donors are encouraged to sign up for Oklahoma’s registry at my.bio-linked.org. Bio-Linked allows users to submit confidential health and social information via a secure site and to list themselves as potential volunteers for medical research.
