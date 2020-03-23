Oklahoma Bible Academy will begin delivering coursework online starting Wednesday.
The decision to offer coursework online was made ahead of Monday’s recommendation from Oklahoma State Superintendent of Schools Joy Hofmeister that Oklahoma schools go to distance learning for the rest of the school year.
“A lot of things are uncertain right now, including when students will be able to return to school. For now, our major concern is helping to ensure the health of our families, staff, and community. We want to help flatten the curve, but we also want to make sure our students continue to progress in their coursework,” said Andy Wilkins, Headmaster of OBA. “We know that there will be a learning curve for our students, teachers, and families as we get used to online course delivery. We hope that by moving to online learning now, we can help students continue to progress in their coursework and contribute to a sense of normalcy while they are at home.”
Parents were notified of the plan to pivot to online learning in an email sent out from school administrators Thursday.
Teachers returned to the school on Monday to receive training on how to deliver distance learning opportunities through the school’s Google Classroom platform. Teachers were divided into small groups so no more than 10 faculty members were present at a time.
While teachers and staff will be able to work either from home or from the school building, the school will remain closed to all students, families and other members of the community.
