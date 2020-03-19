Oakwood Christian Church is moving to online worship services at least through April 5.
Services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 29 and April 5 will be accessible at www.oakwood.church. Services also will be posted for viewing after lunch.
"The health and well-being of our church staff, church members, and greater community of Enid is always at the forefront of our minds," said senior minister Eric Keller. "The leadership of Oakwood still desires to minister to our flock and community as best we can. Keeping all of these things in mind, we are adjusting how we work and minister."
Church offices will be closed to all physical visits through April 6. However, there will be someone at the church to receive calls and help people during normal operating hours.
"We ask that you contact the church at (580) 233-1225 or email us at office@myoakwood.org with any ministry needs you may have," Keller said. "Our staff is still working and will return calls and emails as promptly as possible. We are taking extra precautions with our staff on how we work and interact with each other and the congregation."
Oakwood Activity Center also is closed until April 6.
The church's annual Easter Eggstravaganza outreach to the community has been canceled.
