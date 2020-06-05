Northwestern student tests positive for COVID-19

Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials have been informed a student who is enrolled in online courses, but living in student housing, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student has been placed in quarantine, and Northwestern personnel are in communication with Woods County Health Department to conduct contact tracing. The student did not attend any classroom instruction, which limited contact on campus. Due to the pandemic and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Northwestern officials had implemented rigorous cleaning procedures and had established safety protocols in the event of a positive COVID-19 case.
"These procedures were designed with student, employee and community safety in mind, and we will continue to take proactive steps moving forward," President Janet Cunningham said. "The safety of our campus community is our highest priority."
The student who tested positive is asymptomatic and under strict quarantine measures in the housing facilities.
For any questions regarding Northwestern and COVID-19, please call student services at (580) 327-8414.
