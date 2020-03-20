Northwestern cancels reunion, baseball events

ENID, Okla. — Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association is canceling two upcoming events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks it poses to public health.
“With regard to the current public health crisis, our priority is to do everything we can do to protect the health and well-being of our greater Northwestern community,” said Skeeter Bird, CEO, Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association. “We greatly look forward to our alumni events, but must be deliberate and vigorous in doing our part to minimize the spread of COVID- 19 infection.”
The annual Spring Alumni Reunion was scheduled for April 25 and has been canceled. Honored alumni from the classes celebrating 70, 60, 50 and 25 years since commencement are recognized in events during the day. Alumni celebrating five and 10 years since their graduation were included this year. Outstanding graduates in the categories of arts, business/professional, education, humanitarian, Ranger Recognition and Ranger Spirit also also honored.
￼“We are already preparing for a bigger event in 2021,” said John Allen, director, Alumni Relations. “Our Outstanding Graduates will be inducted next year, and the honored classes from this year and next year will be recognized.”
Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association, in partnership with the Enid campus, has sponsored the Baseball, Hot Dogs and Apple Pie event at David Allen Memorial Ball Park in Enid for several years. It has been held in conjunction with the Ranger baseball team schedule and brings area youth baseball teams in to meet the Ranger players.
The event, which was scheduled for April 14, is canceled.
