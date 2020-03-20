NOC goes to on-line courses for rest of semester

ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College will transition to online classes beginning March 30, 2020.
NOC will continue to follow its academic calendar with the last day of the spring semester, May 8. All final grades are due May 11.
NOC also is encouraging students to seek other accommodations besides on-campus housing for the rest of the semester.
"NOC is strongly encouraging a reduced occupancy in on-campus housing for the rest of the spring semester," the school stated in a press release. "This is a difficult decision, but necessary to protect the health of the entire campus community — students, faculty and staff. NOC understands some students must maintain a physical presence on campus and NOC is committed to assisting them in every way possible."
Spring graduation ceremonies also have been postponed, and NOC is working to modify the ceremonies. NOC is exploring ways to honor graduates and their achievements at an appropriate time by considering alternatives to the traditional spring graduation events.
In addition, all in-person meetings and events with greater than 10 attendees on all three campuses are suspended until at least May 11. The decision is based on recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and national leaders. This does not preclude small internal meetings, where CDC guidelines for social distancing should be practiced.
Supervisors will begin temporary telecommuting plans for their full-time employees through the end of the spring semester. Any faculty, staff,and students who return to campus are urged to use caution and practice social distancing and proper hygiene. NOC administration is developing a temporary telecommuting policy with procedures and will share with employees next week.
Call (580) 628-6200 for more information about Northern Oklahoma College or visit www.noc.edu.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.