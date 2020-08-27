New COVID-19 report from White House might not dissuade pushback, mayor Pankonin says

While the White House’s most recent coronavirus report again recommends Enid and Garfield County implement “common-sense” preventative measures, Mayor George Pankonin said he wasn’t sure this report would be enough to convince people to follow them.
Public reaction has been largely negative toward measures such as mask mandates since the commission began voting on such proposals last month.
Pankonin attributed this pushback to what he thinks may have been a premature decision to issue several emergency declarations in March, which left Enid businesses shut down until early June and schools closed for the rest of the school year.
“I think I pulled the trigger a little quick (in March),” Pankonin said. “The good part is, we protected people early. But the bad part is, when things didn’t get as bad as we thought it would … It now makes it harder to go back.”
Since the White House task force’s Aug. 9 report, both Enid and Garfield County have been in the red zone of new COVID-19 cases and positive test rate.
In its most recent report from Aug. 23, released Wednesday, Garfield County ranks sixth-highest in new cases based on data from three weeks prior, behind Canadian, Rogers, Cleveland, Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, in that order.
Most of those counties, however, have seen their new cases trending down in both the task force and Oklahoma State Department of Health’s data reports as mask mandates and social distancing measures have been put into effect.
“For those who support mandates, it will help them. For those who are in denial, I don’t know if (the report) will help them,” Pankonin said. “But it might — it may take some of those that were in the middle and say, ‘Maybe this time.’”
The task force’s reports have continued to recommend Gov. Kevin Stitt recommend a statewide mask mandate, which he refuses to do.
After criticism last week from major city and state political officials for keeping the reports private, Stitt said Friday he would make the weekly reports publicly available on OSDH’s website. The weekly reports posted on OSDH’s website date from June 29 to Aug. 23 and aggregate county-level case data from USAFacts and federal government-provided testing data.
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell, a long-vocal proponent of more preventative-spread measures, said the report doesn’t say anything different from what local health officials have been recommending city leaders do for months.
“Common sense preventive (sic) measures must be implemented to stop further spread,” the Aug. 23 report summary states.
For counties in the red zone such as Garfield, the report recommends individuals:
• Wear a mask at all times outside the home and maintain physical distance.
• Limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
• Do not go to bars, nightclubs or gyms.
• Use take-out or eat outdoors socially distanced.
• Protect anyone with serious medical conditions at home by social distancing at home and using high levels of personal hygiene, including handwashing and cleaning surfaces.
• Reduce public interactions and activities to 25% of normal activity.
“Every public health expert said if you do not do these things, people will die. It’s not like there were two giant schools of thought with two warring factions of doctors,” Ezzell said. “And too many people in Enid still ignored it because we have seen infections dramatically increase and more people die.”
New cases of COVID-19 have spiked since the city moved to fully reopening on June 3. Ten more people from Garfield County have died since then, as have more than 700 total statewide.
In the White House reports, a county or city moves from yellow to red if it records both more than 100 new cases per 100,000 per week and a positivity rate of more than 10%, using three weeks of data.
The report records three color thresholds — red, yellow and green — for all 50 states, as well as specific at-risk counties and cities, unlike Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 alert system, which also includes an orange tier. OSDH currently lists Garfield County in the orange, moderate-risk tier.
Now sitting at 123 new cases per 100,000, Oklahoma has been in the red zone for new cases since July 14’s report. The same report listed Enid as one of the 10 localities in the yellow zone. Enid’s first mask mandate proposal failed in a city commission meeting the same day it was released to Stitt.
Ezzell’s proposed citywide mandate system failed three weeks later, when both the city and county still were listed in the yellow zone.
“It has been a tough sell,” Ezzell said.
Ezzell is currently facing a recall petition from local group Enid Freedom Fighters for continuing to call for preventative measures despite public outcry, as well as for his criticism of other city leaders. On Sept. 8, he will protest the petition’s sufficiency in district court.
Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen voted against the previous two proposals that would have mandated masks along with other measures, but said he was open to reconsidering after the recent spike in new and active cases citywide.
“I haven’t made a decision to make us wear masks,” Allen said. “Unequivocally, I am open to listen to all options. I always said I’d keep an open mind about it.”
Pankonin said he wouldn’t declare another state of emergency, instead waiting until commission meetings to include the rest of the panel.
As of now there are no plans for a mask mandate to be included on next week’s city commission agenda, but Pankonin said he hasn’t ruled it out. The agenda will be posted Friday at the latest, with modifications by Monday.
“I don’t have a magic trigger (on voting for a mandate),” Pankonin said. “Is it when we have nine deaths or 3.9 cases, then we’re gonna move? I don’t know of a statistic that would do that for me.”
Ezzell said he would continue pushing the level on more measures, saying he wasn’t discouraged by the ongoing legal battle.
“I can handle getting yelled at for another three hours — it’s just another thing,” Ezzell said. “I’m confident this is the right thing, and that’s enough.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.