Nearly 700 Enid Public Schools students and staff now are at home and two classes from McKinley Elementary School began quarantining because of COVID-19, according to Thursday’s regularly updated tracing case reports.
As of Thursday, 699 EPS students and staff are in close-contact quarantine or in positive-case isolation, coming to 8.25% of the district's total population of 8,533 people.
Of that figure, 635 are in quarantine, 40 more since Wednesday, while 64 are in isolation, nine more positive cases.
Quarantine and isolation times are decided by school health officials, though the CDC recommends an average 14 days to quarantine and 10 to isolate.
Students quarantining (597) or isolating (53) continue distance learning with class assignments through Google Classroom or Seesaw.
Siblings and family members of students close-contact quarantining are not asked to also quarantine, though family members of positive cases in isolation or those showing symptoms are.
Both the quarantine and isolation figures at Enid High School, 157 and 17, respectively, are the highest in the district. The second-most individuals at home because of COVID-19 are from Monroe Elementary School, with 125 students and staff.
At Longfellow Middle School, 73 students and one staff member are in quarantine. Six students have tested positive and are in isolation.
Emerson has the fewest site-specific affected individuals of secondary schools, with two students in positive-case isolation, one more from Wednesday, and 12 students in quarantine.
Two more EPS staff members have tested positive, one from EHS, and three more staff members are in quarantine since Wednesday.
No positive cases are reported at Waller Middle School, though four students from Waller are “not identified” — at home due to illness not identified as COVID-19-related — as is one staff member from the EPS special services department.
Thirteen other EPS elementary school classes are also in quarantine, though specific grades are not provided due to health privacy laws: Six from Monroe Elementary School, three from Coolidge Elementary School, two from Garfield Elementary School and one each from Hoover and Glenwood elementary schools.
At Monroe, 103 students and 16 staff members are in quarantine, the most staff in quarantine in the district. Six students have tested positive. Four more positive cases also were recorded at McKinley, now at seven total cases in isolation.
Garfield reported the highest number of positives at elementary schools, with nine, no change from Wednesday. Coolidge saw two fewer positive cases, now at seven total: five students and two staff.
Positive cases are also reported from Glenwood Elementary School (two), Hoover Elementary School (two), Hayes Elementary School (one) and the district’s central kitchen department (three).
No positive COVID-19 cases are reported from Waller, Eisenhower Elementary School, Prairie View Elementary School or Taft Elementary School, though all sites report quarantines in effect.
One student from Carver/Fowler Early Childhood Centers is in quarantine.
The alternative high school Lincoln Academy is the only district site with no positive cases or quarantines in effect.
to EPS’ re-entry plan, which follows the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 alert system, the district remains in orange, moderate-risk level, which mandates masks for all on campus. Under the plan, distance learning will be implemented once Garfield County passes 50 positive cases per 100,000 population. The county currently sits at 30.65 per 100,000, as of last Friday.
