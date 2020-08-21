Twenty-nine Enid Public Schools students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently are in insolation, while 362 are in quarantine for close contact — about 4.58% of the total EPS community, the district announced Friday.
According to data tallies provided by the district Friday, 367 EPS students, or 4.9% of current student enrollment, are either in close-contact quarantine (345) or positive-case isolation (22). Six more students, as well as five staffers, are “not identified,” or counted as absent due to illness not identified as COVID-19-related.
About a third of students and staff at Monroe Elementary School, at 400 W. Cottonwood, are affected. Five positive cases, all students, are currently in isolation, while 111 students and staff members are in quarantine.
Five classes at Monroe are quarantined, along with two at Garfield Elementary and one at Glenwood Elementary, the same eight the district reported Wednesday night. No new classes have been placed into quarantine since then.
Prairie View and Eisenhower elementary schools, along with Lincoln Academy, are the only school sites with no quarantines or positive-case isolations in effect.
EPS does not specify which grades or classes are in quarantine due to medical privacy laws, but quarantines of the elementary classes were in "just about every grade level" except first grade, spokesperson Jane Johnson said in an email Thursday.
Maggie Jackson, with Garfield County Health Department, said the Centers for Disease Control recommends quarantining for an average of 14 days if possibly exposed to COVID-19. If someone tests positive for the virus, they also are supposed to isolate for 10 days to allow for symptoms to lessen, antibodies to develop and the chance of transmission to decrease. Both periods are decided on a case-by-case basis with school and health department officials.
The Health Department and EPS work together to perform contact tracing — including quarantining students or classes — a process meant to mitigate future community spread of the coronavirus.
Close contacts are determined within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes of the positive case.
No entire secondary school classes are being quarantined, though all four sites have close-contact quarantines in effect for students and staff members.
Longfellow Middle School has the most secondary students affected, with four students in positive-test isolation, 71 in quarantine and two staff members not identified.
Fifty individuals at Enid High School have been affected. Seven EHS students are in positive-case isolation — the most site positives in the district — and one staff member and 42 students are in quarantine.
One student at Carver/Fowler Early Childhood Centers is in quarantine, and another is not identified.
A childcare worker also tested positive in EPS Cares, a daycare at Garfield for children of district employees.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd announced Friday the district’s website will include a regularly updated COVID-19 page that will include current information about COVID-19 cases in the district, as well as the district’s current re-entry plan and links to CDC guidance.
“While we believe this webpage will be helpful, it will not replace our regular communication to families and staff members if they are directly affected by a positive COVID-19 case or exposure, including any medical advice from county health officials we can provide,” Floyd stated in the email announcing the webpage.
EPS spokesperson Miranda Johnson said the Google Spreadsheet keeping a tally of case totals would be updated whenever new cases are reported.
Tallies are logged by county health department and include exposures both on- and off-campus, though which cases are on- or off- is not specified.
“School has just started, so some of the cases were a result of community transmission outside of school,” Jackson said Thursday.
Three positive cases from the EPS central kitchen staff are now in isolation, up from the one announced Tuesday by the district. Twenty-two are currently employed at the site.
One transportation staff member is in quarantine. No staff members in EPS administrative services, special services, IT or maintenance departments have tested positive or are in quarantine.
According to Floyd, if a student is quarantined because a classmate tested positive, the quarantined student’s siblings do not have to also quarantine. Family members are asked to quarantine if someone in the home tests positive, Jane Johnson said in an email Thursday.
EPS students will move to distance learning while they are quarantined. Teachers will communicate and provide assignments through virtual learning platforms.
"Each school due to its size, staff, facilities, and uniqueness have different protocols put in place by their administrators," Johnson said. "You can find individual school site plans at our website in the Educational Re-entry Plan.”
EPS’ re-entry plan will go into effect Monday. No alternate A/B scheduling will be implemented in the future; students will continue either with in-person/blended or virtual-only learning plans for now. Masks will continue to be required for all students, teachers and staff, though pre-K to third-graders may remove masks in their classrooms if social distancing is possible. Temperature checks will not be performed when entering buses or buildings, but parents are encouraged to take their children's temperatures before school.
Garfield County Health Department will hold a mass test screening on Monday. Anyone interested may call (580) 233-0650 to schedule a test and must have an appointment to receive a test.
No other Enid school districts and private schools have reported any positive cases or quarantines, though all have said they would first contact the Health Department and then parents of affected students.
Oklahoma Bible Academy Headmaster Andy Wilkins declined Friday to provide information on active COVID-19 cases within the private school’s community.
However, Wilkins said because classrooms are socially distanced (all seating is 6 feet apart), the school does not anticipate needing to quarantine any classes.
As part of its re-entry plan, students are expected to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible, and temperature screenings will be performed for all students, faculty and staff arriving at school. OBA students who register a temperature at or above 100.0 degrees will not be allowed to enter the school building.
As of Friday, no students from Emmanuel Christian Schools have been sent home as a result of a student COVID-19 diagnosis, headmaster Stephen Glazier said in an email. Temperature checks are performed when students enter the building each day, and class sizes average 14 students.
Chisholm Public Schools has not reported any active cases or quarantines, Superintendent Chad Broughton said Thursday. If the district has a positive case, Broughton said that particular building will be shut down for three days for deep cleaning and contract tracing. Students would then return or be quarantined for 14 days following the CDC guidelines. Isolation for positive cases would last 10 days.
Currently, masks are strongly recommended for all Chisholm staff and students in grades 4-12, with exemptions for adults and children who are physically unable to wear them. Masks are strongly recommended for students in grades pre-K-3 in hallways, common areas and during times of school transportation, but they may be removed during class if students remain grouped together.
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Schools has had a couple “close calls,” mostly due to temperature checks, but Superintendent Brent Koontz said no positive cases have been reported as of Friday.
Koontz said contact tracing protocol would depend on grade at the elementary level — lower grades stay together, while fourth, fifth and sixth students intermingle more. Tracing also depends when a case is caught, being different if it’s in the morning or after lunch, for example.
“It’s really a case-by-case basis,” he said.
But the school is small enough that “we know our kids” when they have a health problem that’s easily identifiable as non-COVID-related, Koontz said.
Students have their temperatures checked when they get on the school bus every morning, and anyone with over 100 degrees will be isolated. Students who attend the outdoor career tech school have their temperatures checked multiple times before sending them anywhere.
Koontz said more parents are opting to drive their children to school so far so bus drivers have had fewer students to pick up. Teachers and staff members also have been coming to school earlier, he said.
