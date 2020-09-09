Minor school COVID-19 number changes reported Wednesday

With incremental changes to the numbers of Enid Public Schools students and staff staying home due to COVID-19 Wednesday, Emerson Middle School saw 17 students go into close-contact quarantine after another tested positive.
Twenty students but no staff members now are in quarantine at Emerson, while four are in positive-case isolation, according to Enid Public Schools’ contact tracing case totals updated Wednesday.
With 343 EPS students now in quarantine, 4.07% of the student population, that is a districtwide increase of .06 percentage points from Tuesday. Twenty-six staff members aslo are in quarantine.
Districtwide, 29 students (five more) and 12 staff members (five fewer) remained in positive-case isolation, a rate of .48% of the district population unchanged from Tuesday.
EPS’ two other middle schools, Waller and Longfellow, saw smaller increases but also each reported one more positive-case student in isolation.
At Waller, the number of students and staff in quarantine fell from 24 to 17 Wednesday, but the school reported one more student also tested positive and was in isolation, now two total.
At Longfellow, two staff members are no longer in positive-case isolation and one no longer in quarantine, but one more student tested positive. No new quarantines were added to the 17 total, of 16 students and one staff.
The most quarantines (117) and isolations (14) in effect remained at Enid High School, with one staff member being cleared to return to school from isolation. Eight students and five staff members are in isolation.
Another elementary school class, from Coolidge Elementary School, is out of quarantine, with 11 more students now able to return to school. Two classes remain in quarantine, another from Coolidge and one from Monroe Elementary School. Grades are not reported by the district.
Three more students from Coolidge are now in quarantine, however. Two staff members from Adams Elementary School are in quarantine, as were 16 students already.
Taft Elementary School also saw one more student test positive and two more go into quarantine, with a total of two positive cases in isolation and eight in quarantine.
Garfield Elementary School has one staff member and three students no longer in quarantine, with 27 students currently in quarantine and one in isolation. Though no positive-case isolations are in effect at Hayes Elementary School, seven quarantines are in effect, with two more students added Wednesday.
McKinley Elementary School reported one more positive case Wednesday for a total of three students in isolation.
Prairie View and Monroe elementary schools’ numbers remained unchanged from Tuesday’s count.
Schools with no positive-case isolations in effect include Hayes, Monroe, Prairie View, Carver/Fowler ECC and Lincoln Academy.
Three EPS department staff members still remain in positive-case isolation, all from the central kitchen. One staff member each from administrative services, transportation and the IT departments are in quarantine.
The numbers of EPS students and staff recovered from COVID-19 or out of quarantine since counts began is unclear; that data is not reported by the district.
Chisholm Public Schools’ counts remained unchanged from Friday, with a fifth of its elementary school students in quarantine, as well as 18 middle schoolers and four high schoolers. Two students and three elementary school staff members have tested positive districtwide.
Risk levels for Garfield County rose last Friday from an average 35.80 daily new cases per 100,000 to 49.14, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health, just missing the 50-case mark that EPS and Chisholm administrators have said will trigger their districts to enact distance/virtual learning for all students.
That decision will be announced Friday once the next OSDH report is released.
