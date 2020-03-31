Mayor extends state-at-home order, business closures until April 30

Enid Mayor George Pankonin has amended his emergency declaration, extending a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities until 11:59 p.m. April 30.
According to Pankonin's declaration, all non-essential businesses are closed and residents are required to stay at home unless they are involved in essential activities or doing work at an essential business.
In announcing the extended deadline, Pankonin said he was bringing the city in line with what Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared for the state of Oklahoma.
He also said the amendment spells out what could happen to someone who doesn't comply with the order. Violation of the declaration could result in a maximum $500 fine.
"We're not trying to make $500 from everybody, anybody," he said. "What we're trying to do is get everybody to comply with the emergency proclamation so we can keep each other safe."
Enid Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Saturday, trying to dispel rumors about enforcement.
"We believe in the steps our government has taken to reduce the transmission rate," the post reads. "We also believe that we, all of us, will benefit from voluntarily complying with the rules set out by the City of Enid Emergency Declaration, the Governor’s Executive Orders, and the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America. While it is true that the Enid Police Department has the authority to enforce these rules, we are asking for everyone to pull together and take the necessary precautions. We all, every citizen in Enid and Garfield County, want the same thing and it can only happen if we work together."
City of Enid facilities that are closed include Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, Champion Park gym, Service Center, Senior Center, Disabled American Veterans, Stride Bank Center and RSVP Visitor Center. The city administration building also is closed to the public.
Meadowlake Golf Course remains open, as do city parks, but the proclamation makes some exceptions.
"... all public or private gathers, meetings, team practices, tournaments, or events shall be canceled or postponed ...," the proclamation reads.
In addition, "... all playground equipment is closed to the public."
Other provisions of the declaration are:
• All people 65 and older, as well as those of any age "who have serious underlying medical conditions shall stay in their place of residence" except to conduct essential activities or those who work for an essential business.
"They are encouraged to use delivery or curbside service whenever available and to request help when needed from friends and family for errands," according to the declaration.
• Essential activities include obtaining medical supplies or medication; visiting a health care professional; obtaining supplies needed to work from home; grocery shopping; outdoor activities such as walking, biking, hiking and running as long as social distancing rules are followed; taking care of a family member, personal acquaintance, pets and livestock.
• Essential activities do not include weddings, funerals, wakes, memorial services, church services, live auctions or other gatherings with attendance of more than 10 people.
• Social distancing means being at least 6 feet away from another person, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use of hand sanitizer, cleaning high-touch surfaces and not shaking hands.
• Essential businesses include health care; law enforcement and first responders; food and agriculture; energy; petroleum workers; natural gas and propane workers; water and wastewater; transportation and logistics; public works; communications and information technology; other community based government operation and essential functions, which includes government workers, child care, schools, county workers, courts, hotel workers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, retail stores, animal care facilities and home repair workers; critical manufacturing; financial services; chemical; commercial and professional services; and defense industry.
• Non-essential business "are required to cease all in-person operations." They may continue to operate from home.
The full declaration is available at www.Enid.org/coronavirus.
