Mayor cancels mask meeting, has no plans to continue proposed mandate

Mayor George Pankonin

Enid Mayor George Pankonin canceled Thursday’s special meeting, reversing his plan for city commissioners to vote for the third time on a citywide mask mandate.

Pankonin’s proposed mask mandate will not move forward, he said in a video Tuesday on the city of Enid’s Facebook.

“This matter has been settled,” he said.

Pankonin said he decided to cancel the meeting because he didn’t believe the rest of the commissioners supported a mandate for various reasons and said he wouldn't put the declaration forward if he knew it wouldn’t pass.

Pankonin said he had worked with City Manager Jerald Gilbert, City Attorney Carol Lahman and Enid Police Chief Brian O’Rourke to focus on enforcement at the business level and not include individual citations for not wearing a mask. Appropriate citations would have been for trespassing or disorderly conduct, he said, but not pertain to individual complaints of those not wearing masks.

Schools, hospitals, nursing homes and religious institutions would have been exempted from the declaration. It would have lifted when Garfield County, currently in orange, returned to yellow or green status in the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 alert system.

Having spoken with all commissioners, he said half the commission believed the proposal too weak and the other half didn’t see the point in passing one at all.

“I do not believe I have the support of my fellow commissioners to pass such a declaration at this time,” Pankonin said. “I understand the reality of passing anything that requires four affirmative votes.”

The city commission has twice voted down two previous proposals that would have mandated masks. The first was voted down 5-2, while the second saw a closer vote at 4-3, with Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood changing his nay vote.

Pankonin voted down both proposals after two contentious meetings during which dozens spoke in public comment against the mandates. He said he didn't believe the level of infection warranted a mandate at the time.

“We’ve listened to many in the community, and it’s clear that the community does not want a governing body mandating masks,” he said.

Facebook comments praised Pankonin for not moving forward with the mandate proposal.

A comment from Melissa Crabtree, one of the organizers of the citizens’ group Enid Freedom Fighters, read, “Thank you, Mayor Pankonin, for hearing the people and not writing policy based on half a percent of our county population and inconsistent statistics! We appreciate you.”

Ward 3’s Ben Ezzell, the most vocal proponent of more stringent health measures among the commission, said he would not have voted for Pankonin’s proposal and told him so Tuesday morning.

Ezzell and other commissioners, as well as city officials, were circulated a draft over the weekend. Pankonin said he met Monday with O’Rourke to clarify enforcement rules, but Ezzell said the edits he saw then produced a declaration that would put the burden on business owners to enforce face coverings and not actually address community spread.

Ezzell said he asked Pankonin to change the language of the declaration, but Pankonin declined to do so, so Ezzell told him he wouldn’t vote for it.

“Voting for something that is completely meaningless isn’t constructive,” he said. “His choice was to pick the ‘do nothing’ side.”

Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell, the other consistent vote in favor of a mandate, said he didn’t tell Pankonin he wouldn’t vote for the mandate, but did tell him it was “basically worthless as written.”

“I told him that it basically told people to do whatever you're comfortable with doing. That's where we're at now,” Waddell said.

New cases of COVID-19 have spiked county- and citywide since Enid moved to fully reopen on June 3, when Garfield County had two active cases out of 28 total. One woman had died from COVID-19. Eleven more people from Garfield County have died since then.

Cases in Garfield County rose by 13 Tuesday to a cumulative 993, with 315 of those active, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health. Enid cases were at 933, a single-day increase of 12, with 300 active.

The county currently reports an average 36.8 daily new positive cases per 100,000 a week. Residents in counties in this moderate-risk level are recommended to wear face coverings in public and maintain 6 feet of physical distance apart.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ewald is copy editor and city reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. Follow him on Twitter, @oualexewald.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Alexander? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

5
1
0
0
4

Oklahoma per city 9.1.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 11222 134 9752 2020-09-01
TULSA 9124 95 8035 2020-09-01
BROKEN ARROW 2426 27 2122 2020-09-01
NORMAN 1937 34 1626 2020-09-01
EDMOND 1846 20 1620 2020-09-01
OTHER*** 1367 9 1164 2020-09-01
STILLWATER 952 3 677 2020-09-01
ENID 933 12 621 2020-09-01
GUYMON 929 7 887 2020-09-01
CLAREMORE 810 38 648 2020-09-01
YUKON 789 6 707 2020-09-01
MOORE 777 13 677 2020-09-01
LAWTON 754 10 685 2020-09-01
JENKS 661 2 619 2020-09-01
TAFT 657 0 26 2020-09-01
BARTLESVILLE 656 37 562 2020-09-01
OWASSO 609 2 527 2020-09-01
ALTUS 539 9 508 2020-09-01
TAHLEQUAH 509 3 376 2020-09-01
BIXBY 500 4 429 2020-09-01
MUSKOGEE 481 12 367 2020-09-01
SHAWNEE 454 8 348 2020-09-01
MCALESTER 426 15 351 2020-09-01
BROKEN BOW 423 22 362 2020-09-01
DURANT 373 1 324 2020-09-01
SAPULPA 369 8 316 2020-09-01
IDABEL 348 5 281 2020-09-01
ARDMORE 345 4 309 2020-09-01
LEXINGTON 343 2 228 2020-09-01
SAND SPRINGS 318 4 270 2020-09-01
GLENPOOL 311 4 269 2020-09-01
BETHANY 310 2 270 2020-09-01
STILWELL 305 8 219 2020-09-01
MIAMI 291 3 245 2020-09-01
EL RENO 289 3 202 2020-09-01
MCLOUD 273 1 170 2020-09-01
COWETA 269 13 239 2020-09-01
ANADARKO 257 5 197 2020-09-01
MUSTANG 256 2 223 2020-09-01
PONCA CITY 255 9 201 2020-09-01
CHICKASHA 253 4 229 2020-09-01
SKIATOOK 245 8 212 2020-09-01
COLLINSVILLE 243 1 218 2020-09-01
OKMULGEE 240 2 205 2020-09-01
GROVE 229 17 187 2020-09-01
PURCELL 222 3 192 2020-09-01
CHOCTAW 218 2 189 2020-09-01
SALLISAW 218 2 174 2020-09-01
HENRYETTA 199 2 167 2020-09-01
ADA 192 1 167 2020-09-01
CLINTON 189 0 144 2020-09-01
HUGO 183 1 157 2020-09-01
WAGONER 181 5 149 2020-09-01
BLANCHARD 177 1 150 2020-09-01
HOMINY 173 2 163 2020-09-01
DUNCAN 168 2 140 2020-09-01
HEAVENER 164 2 112 2020-09-01
POTEAU 157 1 116 2020-09-01
CUSHING 153 1 107 2020-09-01
HOLDENVILLE 151 2 126 2020-09-01
MULDROW 149 3 118 2020-09-01
GUTHRIE 147 0 125 2020-09-01
NOBLE 144 1 126 2020-09-01
TUTTLE 143 2 116 2020-09-01
SEMINOLE 139 3 109 2020-09-01
WARR ACRES 139 0 126 2020-09-01
BRISTOW 137 5 124 2020-09-01
NEWCASTLE 137 1 122 2020-09-01
WEWOKA 136 1 111 2020-09-01
PRYOR CREEK 131 4 115 2020-09-01
MIDWEST CITY 128 4 105 2020-09-01
HINTON 125 0 118 2020-09-01
HENNESSEY 125 2 96 2020-09-01
EUFAULA 121 2 101 2020-09-01
CLEVELAND 119 3 99 2020-09-01
PAULS VALLEY 117 1 110 2020-09-01
JAY 114 1 106 2020-09-01
STIGLER 111 3 89 2020-09-01
CHECOTAH 111 2 97 2020-09-01
WEATHERFORD 103 0 87 2020-09-01
CATOOSA 101 0 93 2020-09-01
VIAN 99 2 83 2020-09-01
HOOKER 99 0 95 2020-09-01
CHANDLER 98 7 76 2020-09-01
PIEDMONT 97 1 91 2020-09-01
SPENCER 97 1 81 2020-09-01
AFTON 91 0 84 2020-09-01
MADILL 90 1 85 2020-09-01
KINGFISHER 89 0 75 2020-09-01
LOCUST GROVE 88 0 74 2020-09-01
TECUMSEH 84 0 53 2020-09-01
SPERRY 83 2 66 2020-09-01
VINITA 83 1 67 2020-09-01
MANGUM 82 8 69 2020-09-01
DEL CITY 82 0 68 2020-09-01
ELK CITY 81 1 67 2020-09-01
SPIRO 81 1 62 2020-09-01
MOUNDS 80 1 66 2020-09-01
WESTVILLE 80 1 67 2020-09-01
FORT GIBSON 78 4 63 2020-09-01
ATOKA 78 0 68 2020-09-01
CALERA 75 0 63 2020-09-01
HASKELL 75 0 64 2020-09-01
SALINA 74 1 57 2020-09-01
INOLA 73 3 64 2020-09-01
DEWEY 73 1 66 2020-09-01
HARRAH 72 0 63 2020-09-01
CHELSEA 72 0 64 2020-09-01
WRIGHT CITY 72 0 58 2020-09-01
MANNFORD 70 1 54 2020-09-01
TALIHINA 69 2 62 2020-09-01
WOODWARD 69 0 44 2020-09-01
ROLAND 69 0 35 2020-09-01
MARIETTA 66 0 54 2020-09-01
NICHOLS HILLS 66 0 59 2020-09-01
LINDSAY 65 2 61 2020-09-01
CHOUTEAU 65 4 52 2020-09-01
NOWATA 64 1 41 2020-09-01
PAWNEE 64 0 57 2020-09-01
COMMERCE 61 0 55 2020-09-01
WYANDOTTE 60 1 50 2020-09-01
PRAGUE 59 0 57 2020-09-01
POCOLA 58 1 42 2020-09-01
ANTLERS 58 1 53 2020-09-01
TEXHOMA 58 0 57 2020-09-01
MORRIS 56 0 47 2020-09-01
FREDERICK 56 1 48 2020-09-01
VALLIANT 56 0 44 2020-09-01
HARTSHORNE 56 0 44 2020-09-01
JONES 56 2 46 2020-09-01
PERKINS 56 1 39 2020-09-01
KELLYVILLE 55 2 48 2020-09-01
WILBURTON 55 1 51 2020-09-01
SULPHUR 55 1 52 2020-09-01
COLCORD 54 1 50 2020-09-01
HAWORTH 52 2 42 2020-09-01
WASHINGTON 51 0 43 2020-09-01
HULBERT 51 2 42 2020-09-01
OOLOGAH 51 0 46 2020-09-01
BEGGS 49 0 45 2020-09-01
OKEMAH 49 1 39 2020-09-01
STROUD 48 0 40 2020-09-01
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-09-01
TISHOMINGO 45 1 25 2020-09-01
WISTER 44 0 31 2020-09-01
COALGATE 43 0 34 2020-09-01
SAYRE 42 0 41 2020-09-01
PERRY 42 0 34 2020-09-01
PAWHUSKA 41 0 37 2020-09-01
KINGSTON 40 0 36 2020-09-01
WETUMKA 40 0 33 2020-09-01
MARLOW 40 0 36 2020-09-01
COMANCHE 38 1 32 2020-09-01
HOLLIS 37 0 27 2020-09-01
WATONGA 37 0 23 2020-09-01
KANSAS 37 1 25 2020-09-01
FAIRLAND 37 0 34 2020-09-01
CRESCENT 36 0 33 2020-09-01
COLBERT 35 0 30 2020-09-01
KIEFER 35 0 33 2020-09-01
ELGIN 35 0 33 2020-09-01
MEAD 35 1 32 2020-09-01
BLACKWELL 34 1 30 2020-09-01
CACHE 33 0 32 2020-09-01
LUTHER 33 0 30 2020-09-01
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-09-01
DAVIS 33 0 32 2020-09-01
GOODWELL 33 0 15 2020-09-01
APACHE 32 1 23 2020-09-01
OKARCHE 32 0 31 2020-09-01
MEEKER 32 0 26 2020-09-01
PORTER 32 0 27 2020-09-01
BOKOSHE 31 0 28 2020-09-01
CADDO 31 0 28 2020-09-01
HOWE 31 0 27 2020-09-01
RED ROCK 31 1 26 2020-09-01
WATTS 30 0 26 2020-09-01
QUINTON 30 0 28 2020-09-01
DRUMRIGHT 30 0 18 2020-09-01
GORE 30 1 25 2020-09-01
PORUM 29 1 23 2020-09-01
KONAWA 29 1 20 2020-09-01
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-01
WILSON 27 0 22 2020-09-01
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-01
MAYSVILLE 26 0 22 2020-09-01
FAIRVIEW 26 0 22 2020-09-01
QUAPAW 25 0 18 2020-09-01
KEOTA 25 0 21 2020-09-01
ARCADIA 25 0 24 2020-09-01
CARNEGIE 24 1 20 2020-09-01
WARNER 24 0 14 2020-09-01
PADEN 24 0 21 2020-09-01
DEWAR 24 0 16 2020-09-01
CLAYTON 24 0 22 2020-09-01
BOSWELL 23 0 20 2020-09-01
TALALA 23 0 21 2020-09-01
BARNSDALL 23 2 21 2020-09-01
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-01
MOORELAND 23 0 16 2020-09-01
LONE GROVE 22 1 18 2020-09-01
BLAIR 22 0 20 2020-09-01
BIG CABIN 22 1 19 2020-09-01
WYNNEWOOD 22 1 18 2020-09-01
FORT COBB 21 0 19 2020-09-01
ELMORE CITY 21 0 21 2020-09-01
CAMERON 21 0 20 2020-09-01
BOKCHITO 20 1 14 2020-09-01
GERONIMO 20 0 18 2020-09-01
DEPEW 20 1 17 2020-09-01
WEBBERS FALLS 20 0 12 2020-09-01
EARLSBORO 20 0 16 2020-09-01
WALTERS 20 0 14 2020-09-01
ADAIR 19 0 16 2020-09-01
ALVA 19 0 18 2020-09-01
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-01
RAMONA 19 0 17 2020-09-01
WELLSTON 18 0 12 2020-09-01
GARBER 18 0 13 2020-09-01
GLENCOE 18 0 17 2020-09-01
TYRONE 18 0 15 2020-09-01
HOBART 17 0 12 2020-09-01
OKTAHA 17 0 14 2020-09-01
MINCO 17 0 14 2020-09-01
MAUD 17 0 15 2020-09-01
TONKAWA 16 0 15 2020-09-01
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-09-01
WELCH 16 0 12 2020-09-01
ARKOMA 16 0 16 2020-09-01
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-09-01
GARVIN 16 0 16 2020-09-01
YALE 16 0 13 2020-09-01
INDIAHOMA 15 0 13 2020-09-01
CASHION 15 0 14 2020-09-01
STONEWALL 15 1 13 2020-09-01
FORT TOWSON 15 0 14 2020-09-01
HAILEYVILLE 15 0 12 2020-09-01
GANS 15 0 11 2020-09-01
THOMAS 15 0 10 2020-09-01
FLETCHER 15 0 13 2020-09-01
RUSH SPRINGS 15 0 14 2020-09-01
KIOWA 14 0 14 2020-09-01
CEMENT 14 0 13 2020-09-01
ALEX 14 0 11 2020-09-01
BEAVER 14 0 11 2020-09-01
GEARY 14 0 12 2020-09-01
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-01
JENNINGS 14 0 14 2020-09-01
ASHER 14 0 14 2020-09-01
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-09-01
NEWKIRK 14 1 10 2020-09-01
PAOLI 13 0 8 2020-09-01
RINGWOOD 13 0 7 2020-09-01
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-09-01
MORRISON 13 0 10 2020-09-01
DELAWARE 13 0 10 2020-09-01
ARAPAHO 13 0 8 2020-09-01
STRATFORD 13 0 10 2020-09-01
RINGLING 13 0 10 2020-09-01
RED OAK 13 0 12 2020-09-01
BOISE CITY 12 0 12 2020-09-01
SEILING 12 0 9 2020-09-01
TERLTON 12 0 8 2020-09-01
TEMPLE 12 2 6 2020-09-01
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-01
MCCURTAIN 12 1 9 2020-09-01
ROFF 12 0 9 2020-09-01
MILBURN 12 0 9 2020-09-01
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-01
WAUKOMIS 11 0 9 2020-09-01
KREBS 11 1 9 2020-09-01
SASAKWA 11 0 8 2020-09-01
CANEY 11 0 6 2020-09-01
ACHILLE 11 0 7 2020-09-01
SHADY POINT 11 0 9 2020-09-01
KINTA 11 0 6 2020-09-01
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-09-01
NEW CORDELL 11 0 7 2020-09-01
AMBER 10 0 10 2020-09-01
THACKERVILLE 10 0 8 2020-09-01
HELENA 10 0 4 2020-09-01
BENNINGTON 10 0 10 2020-09-01
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-01
PANAMA 10 1 9 2020-09-01
HYDRO 10 0 7 2020-09-01
CARNEY 10 0 10 2020-09-01
LOOKEBA 10 2 6 2020-09-01
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-09-01
CHEYENNE 9 1 7 2020-09-01
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-09-01
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-01
KETCHUM 9 0 8 2020-09-01
SCHULTER 9 0 6 2020-09-01
SPAVINAW 9 0 6 2020-09-01
OSAGE 9 0 8 2020-09-01
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-09-01
CANADIAN 9 0 8 2020-09-01
SNYDER 9 0 7 2020-09-01
CANTON 9 1 6 2020-09-01
LAVERNE 9 0 9 2020-09-01
SAVANNA 9 0 9 2020-09-01
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-01
MEDFORD 8 0 6 2020-09-01
BUFFALO 8 0 7 2020-09-01
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-01
RIPLEY 8 0 7 2020-09-01
LEHIGH 8 0 7 2020-09-01
LANGLEY 7 0 7 2020-09-01
SOPER 7 0 7 2020-09-01
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-01
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-09-01
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-09-01
OILTON 7 1 3 2020-09-01
LAHOMA 7 0 7 2020-09-01
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-01
CROWDER 7 0 7 2020-09-01
AGRA 7 1 5 2020-09-01
PRUE 7 0 6 2020-09-01
KENEFIC 7 0 7 2020-09-01
POCASSET 7 0 6 2020-09-01
BOLEY 7 1 5 2020-09-01
BURBANK 7 0 5 2020-09-01
CALUMET 7 0 5 2020-09-01
SPRINGER 7 1 5 2020-09-01
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-09-01
POND CREEK 6 0 5 2020-09-01
RAVIA 6 0 2 2020-09-01
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-01
DOVER 6 0 5 2020-09-01
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 5 2020-09-01
WANN 6 0 5 2020-09-01
TRYON 6 0 4 2020-09-01
LANGSTON 6 0 3 2020-09-01
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 4 2020-09-01
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-01
STRINGTOWN 6 1 3 2020-09-01
LAMONT 6 0 5 2020-09-01
VELMA 6 1 3 2020-09-01
HARDESTY 6 0 4 2020-09-01
BOYNTON 6 0 5 2020-09-01
COYLE 5 0 4 2020-09-01
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-01
RATTAN 5 0 4 2020-09-01
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-01
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-09-01
DUSTIN 5 0 4 2020-09-01
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-01
MILLERTON 5 0 3 2020-09-01
DILL CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-01
LENAPAH 5 0 4 2020-09-01
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-01
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-01
CORN 5 0 5 2020-09-01
FREEDOM 5 0 5 2020-09-01
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-01
BLUEJACKET 5 0 2 2020-09-01
ORLANDO 5 0 4 2020-09-01
OKEENE 4 0 3 2020-09-01
HITCHCOCK 4 0 2 2020-09-01
GRANITE 4 0 4 2020-09-01
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-01
CUSTER CITY 4 0 2 2020-09-01
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-01
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-01
SPARKS 4 0 4 2020-09-01
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-01
SAWYER 4 0 3 2020-09-01
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-01
BUTLER 4 0 4 2020-09-01
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-09-01
FOSS 4 0 2 2020-09-01
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-01
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-01
PITTSBURG 4 0 4 2020-09-01
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-09-01
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-01
AMES 3 0 2 2020-09-01
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-01
MARLAND 3 0 2 2020-09-01
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-01
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-01
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-09-01
KREMLIN 3 0 1 2020-09-01
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-01
SHIDLER 3 0 1 2020-09-01
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-01
WHITEFIELD 3 0 2 2020-09-01
STUART 3 0 3 2020-09-01
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-01
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-09-01
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-01
JET 3 0 1 2020-09-01
TUPELO 3 0 2 2020-09-01
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-01
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-09-01
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-09-01
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-01
GRANDFIELD 2 0 1 2020-09-01
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-09-01
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-01
FOYIL 2 0 1 2020-09-01
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-01
THE VILLAGE 2 0 1 2020-09-01
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-09-01
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-01
MENO 2 0 2 2020-09-01
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-01
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-01
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-01
HAMMON 2 0 1 2020-09-01
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-01
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-01
LEEDEY 2 1 1 2020-09-01
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-09-01
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-01
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-01
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-09-01
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-01
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-01
BRAMAN 1 0 0 2020-09-01
CHEROKEE 1 0 1 2020-09-01
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-01
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-01
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-01
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-01
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-01
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-01
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-01
ALDERSON 1 0 1 2020-09-01
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-09-01
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-09-01
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-01
FAIRMONT 1 0 1 2020-09-01
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-01
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-09-01
DOUGHERTY 1 0 0 2020-09-01
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-09-01
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-01
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-01
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-01
DEER CREEK 1 0 0 2020-09-01
NASH 1 0 1 2020-09-01
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-01
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-01
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 0 2020-09-01

Tags

Recommended for you