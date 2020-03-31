A local business is asking for donated materials to help produce protective gear for local health care workers.
Christopher Parker, an Enid High School art teacher and owner of Red Dirt 3D, a 3D printing company, is asking for donations of materials he can use to make and donate face masks and face shield brackets for medical personnel.
If anyone has old projector transparency sheets, Parker said the clear acetate sheets can be used in the brackets he's making, as a temporary replacement until more supplies of permanent face shields become available.
Parker said he also needs donations of 100% cotton cloth, or unused vacuum cleaner bags with hepa filters, both of which can be used to create filters in the face masks he's making. Also needed is elastic that can be used for the face mask straps.
To donate to the project, go to the Red Dirt 3D Facebook page and send Parker a message.
Parker said he was motivated to undertake the project after hearing stories from his sister-in-law and her husband, who work as paramedics, about being low on supplies of protective equipment.
"I can't just sit by," Parker said, "knowing I have the ability to make them for pennies on the dollar."
The project also is a good use of time, he said, while he's waiting for school to start back up online.
"I have the time, so I am doing everything I can," Parker said.
Anything he can do is worth it, Parker said, if it helps the health care workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Without them on the front line, it's all for naught," he said.
