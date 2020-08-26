Golden Oaks Village administrators were just beginning to breathe a little easier, making plans for an outdoor visiting center and even going so far as to set a date in early August to begin easing some visiting and dining restrictions.
The facility had seen a couple of contract workers test positive earlier in the summer, but residents and main care staff had remained virus-free, and they were looking toward taking care of the psychosocial effects of the virus that developed when the facilities were closed to visitors.
“Then on Aug. 6 we exhibited our first cases,” said Scott Bushong, director of health services for the center, referring to the residential population.
Since then, 21 cases have been reported in the nursing center and some have been in assisted living. Seven of those who tested positive for the virus have died, Bushong said.
All the plans were halted, as the facility honed in on what could be done to stop the spread of the virus.
“Our time has just been filled with protecting our residents and staff,” he said.
Around the same time a similar scenario played out at Hennessey Nursing and Rehab, where the no-visitation policy was keeping the virus at bay until a resident became ill and was tested on Aug. 10 or 11 and received a positive notification on Aug. 14, said Jill Vincent, director of nursing.
More rounds of testing revealed 23 positive cases among the facility’s residents and about 40 staff members. About 75% of the staff members testing positive were asymptomatic, and the remaining had minor symptoms, Vincent said.
In all, seven residents have been hospitalized, with one death — the first resident confirmed to have the virus — she said.
Local and state numbers
Both Bushong and Vincent join other Enid and area health care facilities in working with Health Department officials and following the procedures of transparency and reporting information to the state.
Precautions are being taken, and the facility is “doing everything by OSDH and CDC guidelines,” Bushong said.
Still, the numbers being reported on a state level have yet to catch up with what some nursing homes in the region are reporting. Oklahoma State Department of Health, in its Wednesday Executive Report, shows the number of cases at Golden Oaks at 10, nine of which have recovered, and are reporting 58, with 52 recovered, at Hennessey Nursing and Rehab.
The only death they have reported from a long-term care facility in Enid is a Kenwood Manor resident.
“Our reporting follows a process that begins with facilities reporting to us, this information must be vetted before being confirmed and included in our reports. If what you’re hearing from the facility is accurate, that data will filter into our reporting in the time it takes to move through the verification process,” Rob Crissinger, a manager in the communications and media relations office of the OSDH, wrote in an email to the News & Eagle.
It is a system that at times can be confusing.
For instance, Golden Oaks reports the cases, including those testing positive who have died, but how the deaths are officially recorded by the state is not evident, as laws limit information that can be released. Bushong said some of the residents at Golden Oaks were immuno-comprimised, but they are being as transparent as possible with everything reported to OSDH.
Crissinger said the process of investigation and confirmation can take time.
“Following the death, sign off by the attending physician, action by the funeral home, transmittal to the OSME where the death may be reconciled and certificate finalized, and other necessary steps may occur. These steps are intended to ensure an accurate determination and record of the death, based on what is known at the time, and may take several days or weeks to finalize,” Crissinger said.
The Living Center in Enid, a facility that was converted early on in the the pandemic to a COVID-19-only facility, shows five cases, four of those recovered, through OSDH, according to the agency’s Executive Report.
In reality, the facility has 30 cases, said Crystal Reeve, director of clinical operations for all of MarshPointe homes in Enid, which includes Kenwood Manor and Enid Senior Care in addition to The Living Center.
Crissinger said in scenarios in which positive cases are transferred to COVID-only facilities, such as The Living Center, the cases are supposed to be reported in their county of permanent residence.
Other OSDH totals are closer in line. The Commons has had two residents, one of whom was proven a false positive and other who most likely was a false positive and two staff members who tested positive and have since quarantined several weeks ago, said LaDeana Burrell, administrator for the facility. The Health Department shows The Commons with two cases.
It also shows Homes of Greenbrier with two, while the facility reports it has had four staff members test positive for the virus, three of whom were cleared to return to work 3-5 weeks ago and one who remains quarantined after a positive test recently.
Moving forward
Regardless of whether or when the numbers match, local facilities are focusing on doing everything possible to keep the virus out, despite the costs, as well as trying to lift spirits of residents and staff.
Bushong said anything that comes across his desk that is COVID-related takes priority.
“We now have a COVID wing to keep residents on site,” Bushong said, adding an area of the nursing facility with separate ventilation was converted “as part of our mission to keep our residents here.”
“We’ve gone even further to create a distinct area where there is less chance of spread,” he said, as the wing has dedicated staff who are basically isolated. They clock in through an app, use separate entryways from the rest of the community and have food brought in by the facility during shifts.
The facility also is working to meet the pyschosocial needs of the staff “who have throughout this really stepped up.”
It is a similar story with the long-term care facilities across the state, where early on in the pandemic health care workers were being hailed as “heroes” and are still working in the trenches months later.
At Homes of Greenbrier, staff are screened multiple times and are encouraging each other to use lots of hand sanitizer and keep the masks up, said Mike Weatherford, marketing coordinator for Greenbrier and family guide for skilled nursing.
“(We’re) just being very serious about precautions,” he said, adding even on their own time many staff are making decisions to stay home instead of going into areas that could be considered COVID-19 hotspots.
If the community could do anything to help, administrators at Enid facilities ask for appreciation for staff or notes and messages for residents.
Small things like donating water or Gatorade to keep up with the facility’s emphasis on hydration for staff, Bushong said.
Early on when the pandemic first started affecting the state and community, “there was a fad to recognize health care workers,” treat them as heroes, he said.
“That theme was heard back in April or May, but it unfortunately has dropped off,” as communities see more asymptomatic cases that are not so bad and many are focusing on going back to their lives.
But that’s not the reality at long-term care, and it will not be for some time, Bushong said.
“That’s not going to change, certainly not in 2020,” he said.
Weatherford said he still would like to see people send notes or do “drive-bys” to cheer up the residents.
“We would love to see creativity from the public.
“We just need everyone’s prayers and patience,” Weatherford said. “We want to open up and let everyone be with their families, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen anytime soon.
“That really is the hardest thing we deal with. Every. Single. Day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.