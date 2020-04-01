Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma will continue to distribute boxes of food during the COVID-19 health crisis.
“Loaves & Fishes has made the decision to move to boxed food distribution,” Executive Director Lydia Kelley said. “In an effort to create fewer social interactions, pre-packed boxes of food will be handed out in a drive-thru setting in our parking lot. Normal shopping in our pantry will temporarily stop, and boxes will be the sole way of food distribution until the risk of infection has passed, but Loaves & Fishes NWOK will still aim to provide fresh produce, meat and dairy items to our clients.”
The drive-through, 701 E. Maine, will be open 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Loaves & Fishes NWOK would like to assure our clients that we have plenty of food,” Kelley said. “With ongoing support from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, we are confident that we can continue providing assistance. To receive food, clients need to bring a photo ID and proof of residency in our service area. We also need to have IDs and/or documentation for each person living in the household.”
Information about documentation needed can be found on the organization’s website at www.loaves andfishesnwok.org.
“We’d like to encourage anyone who is healthy and who feels comfortable to consider volunteering,” Kelley said. “It’s a difficult time to ask for help, but with a small staff tasked with overseeing distribution, we will likely need 15 to 20 volunteers each day.”
If you are able to volunteer, call Loaves & Fishes at (580) 540-9830.
