Public Library of Enid and Garfield County continues to offer free digital services and online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library card holders may download books, audios, movies and other items using the library’s two digital libraries and may make use of online research and career building tools on the library’s website.
“One of the wonderful perks about having a library card is the slew of digital databases that each patron has at their fingertips,” said Library Director Jenny Regier. “A few of my favorites include NewsBank, Chilton and Universal Class.”
All of the library’s databases are accessible on their website and offer 24/7 access to news articles, car repair manuals, study materials and online classes.
“Universal Class is one of my absolute favorites for learning a new skill,” Regier said. “Want to learn to groom your dog? There is a video for that. Need to learn Excel? There is a video for that. Want to build a webpage, send an email, compose your resume? There are videos for just about anything you can think of!”
The library also is holding weekly contests, story times and librarian book reviews on their Facebook page. While the library remains closed to the public until April 30 (subject to change), all customers in the community may access these resources. For those needing a library card, they may call the library during business hours at (580) 234-6313 to obtain a library card over the phone.
“If you need help logging in, just give us a call at the library and we will walk you through the process,” Regier said. “We may be closed to the public, but we are here and ready to assist you.”
For information about the library and its digital services visit the website at enid.okpls.org or call (580) 234-6313. The library is available to phone calls 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
