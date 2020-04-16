Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday urging him to temporarily declare grocery store, food retail and food processing workers as emergency personnel in response to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.
The temporary first responder or emergency personnel designation would bring funding two weeks paid leave, childcare, medical testing for the coronavirus should it be needed, treatment for coronavirus should it be needed and greater access to personal protective equipment.
“This simple designation is about protecting hard-working Oklahomans,” said Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City. “Oklahomans, who in this situation, have risked their health to provide groceries to their community.”
A temporary designation would provide needed relief for the many Oklahomans working to protect Oklahoma’s access to groceries.
“The governor has spoken several times about how Oklahoma’s supply chain is in good shape,” said Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City. “He is able to say that because of the hard work of the dedicated men and women — like my dad who is a grocery worker — working around the clock in our community grocery stores. We sent this letter because it’s time to do our job as lawmakers and protect them.”
Providing this designation would benefit all Oklahomans, the caucus said.
“Our food supply chain is only as strong as the workers that keep it going,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “Our hope is that Gov. Stitt won’t view this action as opposition but instead an idea to protect Oklahoma’s most vital assets — its people. “
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.