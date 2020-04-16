Lankford discusses COVID-19 issues with Enid leaders

Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.