Lankford discusses COVID-19 issues with Enid leaders

U.S. Sen. James Lankford spoke Thursday via conference call with Enid community and business leaders to address concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The nearly 45-minute call touched on topics such as outgoing stimulus checks, reopening of businesses and ongoing testing.
Lankford began the call with a few comments, the first of which concerned deposits of funds from the federal government beginning this week.
"That is designed to be a stop-gap to help because everyone has additional expenses right now," he said of the funds.
He said those with questions about their deposits could visit the Internal Revenue Service website at irs.gov, which has two portals on the site for questions related to the deposits.
Lankford also said the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Plan already had distributed $350 billion seven days after the bill was passed.
"The community bankers did a remarkable job to get up to speed," the senator said. "It is really remarkable the job that they did and how they engaged in it."
He said several meetings with Democrats to get further funding for the program were unsuccessful.
Lankford was asked about plans were for getting Oklahoma back to work, noting COVID-19 was not as severe in Garfield County.
Lankford said he and Sen. Jim Inhofe have been discussing with a group about to restart the economy. He said he's spoke with President Donald Trump, who shared an interesting statistic about COVID-19.
"He said 24% of the counties in America have no reported cases of COVID 19," Lankford quoted the president. "That’s a quarter of the landmass. They're shut down and have no COVID in their area."
He said the president was speaking with governors across the nation Thursday afternoon and would give a briefing Thursday evening.
"Let’s reopen parts of the country when they can open. Let’s get to where we have good testing to open hospitals, to reopen for elective surgeries," Lankford said.
He said the coming summer months will help with keeping coronavirus in check.
"The summer heat will help us a lot," Lankford said. "Previous coronaviruses were not able to live through summer heat. That doesn't mean it won't come back in the fall."
He said most of Washington was working to find a way to get people back to work and businesses open.
"Everybody is focused in on we've got to get back and reopen as fast as we can," he said.
He said Oklahoma will receive $1.5 billion to deal with COVID-19 expenses. He said the Treasury Department soon would issue rules on where the funds could be dispersed. The funds could be available as soon as April 24, but he did note they could not be used to recoup lost revenues.
Myrl Mortenson asked Lankford if Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was going to get involved with COVID-19's impact on food and agriculture. He said producers of poultry, pork and beef were losing money because of the shutdown of food services. Mortensen also told the senator the impact being felt by producers would show up in the food chain months from now.
Lankford said Perdue has $10 billion of funds to distribute and would be interested in passing along to Perdue what could be done to help.
Taylor Venus asked the senator if anything was being done with OPEC to help stabilize oil prices. Lankford said he spend two hours this weekend on the phone with Saudi Arabia's minister of energy.
"The deal with OPEC, OPEC Plus, that is a three-year deal to slow down production," Lankford said. "We hope it holds, that’s always the unknown."
He said the deal was for a 10 million barrel per day decrease in production.
"It’s a longhorn deal, and American producers will do our part," Lankford said. "Everyone has now agreed and everyone is now on board with this."
Gene Anderson asked the senator about testing and if it was the key to getting more back to work.
Lankford said Oklahoma had tens of thousands of laboratory tests, the ones currently being used. He said there is a second type of test that can be done in a doctor's office or clinic that can be completed in 15 minutes. He said a third type of test, which would be available this summer, will tell if someone already had and recovered from COVID-19.
"For a lot of workplaces, it will be important to know if you have had it. For the people that have already had it they are already immune to it. They’re immune at that point," Lankford said. "The hope is with the 15-minute test is to get it out and with the antibody test, if you had had it, you can come back to work and be around other people."
