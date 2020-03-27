OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said help is on the way for Oklahomans and the small businesses that employ them as part of the federal government’s COVID-19 aid package.
Within the next three weeks, any Oklahoman making $75,000 or less adjusted gross income on their most recently filed tax return should expect to receive a $1,200 check either in the mail or direct deposited into their bank accounts. Joint filers making $150,000 or less are eligible for $2,400.
Oklahoman families also will receive an additional $500 per dependent child. Lankford said he didn’t know how the government planned to pay families who had a baby in 2019 who hasn't yet been claimed on a tax return.
Small businesses and nonprofits, which employ 500 or fewer employees in Oklahoma, also will be eligible for up to $10 million in loans as an incentive to keep people employed.
“We assume every business is affected by COVID-19 in some way,” he said. “The goal is to keep people employed the next couple of months.”
That loan will then be forgiven if the company keeps their payroll steady through June 30, he said.
Businesses that already have laid off employees off will be eligible as long as they rehire all those employees before applying, he said.
The business loans should be available at local banks and credit unions by April 3, Lankford said.
