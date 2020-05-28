We are all in this together. Those words could not ring more true than when we witness hospitals helping hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everyone in health care has been affected by COVID-19 in some way. INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center nurses Megan Moulder, and Elaina Semrad, are no different. They both have been on the frontlines throughout this pandemic, in the emergency department at INTEGRIS. Hospital protocols and policies related to COVID-19 have changed the way they deliver medical care. They never imagined that facemasks and face shields would be part of everyday life for them. Waiting rooms have always been full of families and friends anxiously holding on to hope that the news from the doctor would be good. Now those waiting rooms are empty.
But Moulder and Semrad forged ahead, like so many other caregivers learning to adjust to their new normal. Over the last several weeks they have taken care of a few COVID-19 patients, and even more persons of interest that ended up testing negative. Now, they are answering the call again, by offering to take their experience and expertise to a hospital that needs their help.
“This area of northwest Oklahoma hasn’t seen a lot of COVID-19 positive patients,” said Kenna Wilson, chief nursing officer at INTEGRIS. “That isn’t the case in areas like Woodward.”
Alliance Health in Woodward recently reached out to INTEGRIS leaders to ask if they could help staff the COVID-19 unit at the hospital with nurses trained in critical care or emergency care. INTEGRIS answered with a resounding yes.
“Going to where the help is needed just feels good,” said Moulder. “Many hospitals are strapped for caregivers right now, and they are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients because of the type of care those patients require. My training prepared me for this, and I am ready to go where I can be the most effective.”
Moulder and Semrad both have several shifts they are covering at Alliance Health Woodward.
“Sure we realize the danger of going into a COVID-19 unit,” Semrad said. “There is a sense of urgency unlike any other I have experienced. These patients are so sick, but we see hope and healing too, and that makes it worth it. If I am needed somewhere else, I am happy to go there as well.”
Each of them realized the danger of going into a COVID-19 unit, knowing full well to expect sickness, loss and urgency. However, Moulder said, you can never really be totally prepared for what you see on those units.
“It’s a reality check,” she said.
Moulder has already worked a few shifts in Woodward. The six bed COVID-19 unit has remained full.
“I am learning so many things that I can bring back here if and when we get a surge of patients,” she said. “One of the things I have already brought back is a better understanding of the strength of this disease. The patients are fighting a long hard battle. The good news is many are recovering though. I also have a new appreciation for the importance of wearing a mask and other personal protective equipment.”
There was a time, Moulder said, when she wasn’t sure that COVID-19 lived up to the hype.
“After working with these patients, I think differently,” she said.
“And the patients… they aren’t sick, older individuals with other underlying comorbidities. They are young and strong individuals that don’t fit the profile. This is not a disease that just effects the elderly,” Moulder said. “It’s something all of us need to take seriously.”
