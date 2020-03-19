St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center have tightened restrictions on visitors to their facilities, due to the threat of spreading the coronavirus.
Bass went on Tuesday to a policy of only allowing one visitor per patient, for the length of the hospital stay. No visitors under 17 years old are allowed, and people who are sick are asked not to visit. Visitation is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with the exception of patients who are in isolation. All visitors need to enter through the Emergency Room entrance, and will be screened.
As of Wednesday, St. Mary's is not allowing visitors to inpatient rooms, with the following exceptions:
• If a patient is at the end of life.
• Emergency Department (ED) patients are limited to one visitor who can stay in the ED but are no longer permitted once the patient is taken to an inpatient unit. If the visitor leaves the ED, they may not return.
• Labor and Delivery/Postpartum will allow one overnight visitor.
• Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian; siblings are not permitted.
• Surgery patients can be picked up outside the east entry.
Any visitors entering St. Mary's under one of the exemptions will be screened. Outpatient appointments are limited to the patient only, no visitors.
Volunteers and students are not currently permitted in St. Mary’s facilities. And no vendors are permitted, with the exception of essential roles to maintain quality of patient care.
Bass has suspended all elective surgeries for the immediate future, while St. Mary's is continuing all procedures at the discretion of individual physicians.
According to a release from St. Mary's, individuals who are experiencing symptoms of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) should call the Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center at (877) 215-8336 for guidance.
Both hospitals have asked that any patients coming to the emergency room with flu-like symptoms call the hospital before arrival, and wait to be met by medical staff before entering the facility.
