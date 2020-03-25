Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday $250 million in grants from Administration for Community Living were awarded to help communities provide meals for older adults. Oklahoma received a grant for about $2.71 million.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 18 provided the additional funding for the nutrition services programs authorized by the Older Americans Act of 1965.
These programs provide meals to more than 2.4 million older adults each year, both through home delivery and in places such as community centers. The need for these services, particularly home-delivered and packaged meals, has increased as community measures to slow transmission of COVID-19 have closed meal sites and have left many family caregivers unable to assist their older loved ones.
In addition to meals, Older Americans Act programs provide services, such as help with bathing and dressing, rides to doctors’ offices, education on managing chronic illnesses, support for family caregivers and more. Provided by a network of community-based organizations, such as Area Agencies on Aging, local community and senior centers, faith-based organizations and other non-profit service providers, these programs work together to help millions of older adults each year stay healthy and continue living independently.
Older adults who need assistance can contact the Eldercare Locator to find services available in their community. The Eldercare Locator can be reached at (800) 677-1116 or https://eldercare.acl.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.