Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and all other Oklahoma Historical Society museums, historic sites and affiliates, including Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City, will remain closed through the end of May.
“The first priority of the Oklahoma Historical Society is the health and safety of our patrons, staff and volunteers,” said Dr. Bob Blackburn, OHS executive director. “We will reassess future cancellations and closings as the situation develops.”
All OHS sites were closed to the public March 17 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These facilities will remain closed until June 1.
A list of OHS museums and historic sites can be found at www.okhistory.org/sites. All OHS-sponsored events at all OHS sites and affiliates will be canceled or postponed through July 31. For information about cancelations or postponements, contact the OHS site at which the event was scheduled.
Until OHS museums, historic sites and affiliates are open to the public, OHS urged people to take advantage of the online resources available at www.okhistory.org, and to follow sites on social media. The OHS Research Center still is taking research requests by email or telephone. Contact Research Center staff at (405) 522-5225 or research@okhistory.org. Additionally, OHS is collecting stories, documents, photographs and items connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. For information on how to donate, email research@okhistory.org.
The mission of Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
