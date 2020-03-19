Hennessey Public Library has close to the public, following the town of Hennessey's declaration of a state of emergency.
Patrons can utilize the Overdrive app for free checkout of e-books and audiobooks and free WiFi in the library’s parking lot, said Ruth Ann Replogle, library director.
Materials can be returned in the blue drop box on the north side of the building. Fines are being waived during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrons also can stay in touch via the library's website, Facebook page or by phone, (405) 853-2073.
