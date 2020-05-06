Wednesday is National Nurses Day — an annual observance that is taking on special meaning this year, as nurses remain on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
Nurses Day usually is the beginning of a week-long celebration of the nursing profession. This year, American Nurses Association has expanded that to the full month of May, "to expand opportunities to elevate and celebrate nursing."
In almost a half century of nursing, Janet Cordell, RN, nurse manager of Enid Community Clinic, has seen a lot of changes.
But, she said, one thing — pandemic or no pandemic — has never changed: "Nurses speak for the patients."
"Nurses have always been seen as patient advocates and that's been throughout the history of nursing," Cordell said. "When we get into something like this pandemic, the nurses are now holding patients in their arms as they die, because the family can't be there with them. It's becoming even more of an issue for us to be advocates for our patients."
Cordell said nurses now are having to expand and fill in a variety of new roles.
"During this pandemic nurses are being called to be a little bit of everything," Cordell said. "The frontline nurses have to be almost all things to the patients. Most people are recognizing that now. I just hope people remember as we get back to a new normal what wonderful things the health care providers have done during this crisis."
Sonya Bowen, RN, an intensive care charge nurse at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, said a hidden benefit of the pandemic has been "just getting to go that extra distance for the patients."
Without families being able to visit, Bowen said nurses have had to be creative — using a translator app to relay messages to family members, and taking photos on their own phones to carry down to families waiting outside to see their loved ones.
"When you're a nurse you take care of the family as well," Bowen said. "It's always been that way."
She said it's been hard for everyone, not having the families be able to visit and keep up patients' morale.
"Not having them here has been a challenge," Bowen said. "It's hard to have them gone because they play such a critical role in keeping up the patients' spirits, and that is really important when you're trying to heal."
While lack of visitation has been hard on families and patients, Kenna Wilson, RN, chief nursing officer at Integris Bass, said adapting to the demands of health care during the pandemic also has been stressful for the nursing staff.
"Working on the front lines during a pandemic can be incredibly stressful, as is the uncertainty associated with it," Wilson said. "The idea that you are putting yourself at risk for exposure to a potentially deadly virus is, in and of itself, stressful."
Training and provision of personal protective equipment helped address that stressor, Wilson said. But, the rapidly changing protocols continued to stress nursing staff during the early days of the pandemic.
"Ultimately, several things had to happen to prepare for the pandemic, many of which could potentially be stressors for our caregivers," Wilson said. "Workloads were realigned. Retraining and enhancing of skills became a priority. Everyday was different, but our caregivers adapted and responded incredibly well."
Rachelle Burleson, RN, chief nursing officer at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, said nurses have stepped up to meet the extra stressors and demands of patient care during the pandemic.
"Our nurses have really risen to the occasion in a rapidly changing environment, where the guidelines seemed to change weekly," Burleson said.
She said this year's Nurses Week is an opportunity to show extra appreciation for the nurses who have kept going through the high stress environment of the coronavirus crisis.
"The way our nurses respond, not only to the pandemic but throughout the year — this is a great week for us to be able to recognize them and the high standard of care they provide," Burleson said.
While the pandemic has shone extra light on the nursing profession, Burleson said the crisis is simply enhancing a positive perception of nurses already prevalent in society.
Taylor Lauderdale, RN, an ICU nurse at St. Mary's since 2014, said she caught onto that positive perception of nurses early in life.
"I've wanted to be a nurse since I was a child," Lauderdale said. "My father is an RN at St. Mary's and I wanted to be like him. And as I got older, I wanted a career where I could make a difference in people's lives, that I could dedicate my life to and that would be rewarding for me."
In the last six years, Lauderdale said the profession has been "even better than I imagined it would be," especially in getting to meet new patients and their families, and to work alongside her fellow nurses.
When news first hit of the pandemic, Lauderdale said she, like most in her profession, had some "fear of the unknown."
"It's been kind of a surreal experience," she said. "I remember sitting at home when we first found out about the pandemic, and I just teared up because I wouldn't be able to see my parents and I was afraid I might get my husband sick."
For most nurses, Lauderdale said the greatest fear wasn't that they would get sick or die. Their greatest fear, she said, was that they might get someone else sick. But, she said, it didn't take long for nurses to set aside those fears and get to work.
"It's been kind of a scary time, and also an exciting time," Lauderdale said. "We have come together as a community and as a team at the hospital.
"I don't think anybody is scared any more," Lauderdale said. "We just see it as our duty to serve the community. We're here for you, we really do care, and we all got into this profession to help people."
While working through the pandemic has had its challenges, Lauderdale said it's reinforced why most nurses chose the profession.
"It's really helped everyone realize why we became nurses in the first place," Lauderdale said. "God put us here for a reason, and it's to take care of people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.