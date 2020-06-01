Faith leaders, mayor lead in public day of mourning

Enid faith leaders and Mayor George Pankonin joined in a public service of mourning Monday for the 100,000 lives lost in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.
About 15 people were in attendance at the Garfield County Court House gazebo to listen to words of prayer, scripture and encouragement from faith leaders and Pankonin, almost all of whom were wearing face masks.
Pankonin said the community support demonstrated Monday is why he chose to live in Enid.
“Many people know that I settled here when I retired from the Air Force (about 26) years ago,” Pankonin said. “I chose to settle here because of the heart of Enid. Today is just one more example of that. We care for everybody, and everybody cares for each other. I could not be more at home in this community than I am.”
This event was organized in response to a call by U.S. Conference of Mayors and more than 100 national faith leaders call for a day of mourning and lament.
Pankonin said a gathering like this was a tribute that needed to take place.
“We are all grieving alone,” Pankonin said. “This gives us a chance to grieve together about a common enemy (COVID-19). I appreciate the fact that this was put together and I was able to be a part of it.”
The Rev. John Toles, of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, gave some thoughts and a benediction at the end of the event. Toles was tested for COVID-19 around the beginning of the pandemic. It took nine days for him to get the results back.
“It brought me into relation (with those who have the virus) in a way I probably would not have understood otherwise,” Toles said. “It gave me a very different perspective on what it feels like to sit at home and to wait on the test. I know we are isolated now, but to be quarantined because of what might happen was quite a different perspective.”
Pankonin does not know if more events like this will be taking place but said there is an opportunity for support every week.
“This happens every Sunday in every church and every chapel in the city of Enid and Garfield county,” Pankonin said. “I am comforted by that.”
