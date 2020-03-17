EPS to provide free breakfast, lunch during closure

Starting Monday, Enid Public Schools will provide free sack lunches and breakfasts to all children under age 18 at three sites.
The free grab-and-go lunches and breakfasts will be available at Garfield Elementary School, Glenwood Elementary School and Enid High School. Breakfast will be served 7:30-8:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parents are asked to pull through the school drive, and meals will be delivered to the family’s car. Due to U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines, students must be present in the car to receive a meal.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd, in a release Tuesday, provided answers to several questions in a release sent out to parents.
The State Department of Education on Monday voted to close schools until April 6 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Floyd also said it appears schools will not make up days missed.
"We do not believe so," he said. "Since this is a statewide issue, we expect that the state Board of Education will forgive the days for all Oklahoma school districts."
EPS will not conduct online classes during the closure.
"When the state Board of Education voted to close schools until April 6, they also directed schools not to offer instruction through distance, home-based or online learning," Floyd said. "EPS will be providing resources on its website for parents to use if they would like. After April 6, school districts may be allowed to provide more organized instruction to students. EPS may expand its offerings at that time."
On other issues, EPS provided the following guidance.
• Medication can be picked up at each school site between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Parents are asked to have their ID available to show school officials.
• There will be no extracurricular activities during the closure. EPS already has suspended activities, games and practices for spring break and this suspension will continue as long as school is closed.
• There is no word on graduation and other other end-of-year activities.
"Unfortunately, like with so many current issues, we do not know," Floyd said. "It is our hope that school will be able to resume normally after the two-week period; however, we must listen to and trust the advice of health officials if a longer closure is necessary. At this time, graduation is still scheduled for Thursday, May 21."
• Concerning concurrent college courses and Autry Tech, EPS said Northern Oklahoma has moved all instruction online. Students should check their NOC email accounts for more information from college officials. Autry Technology Center is closed until April 6.
• IEP meeting have been postponed. School officials will contact parents to reschedule the meeting as soon as additional guidance about special services is provided by state and federal officials.
• It is EPS' intent that there me no disruption to pay for both support and certified employees. All school employees will receive their regular paychecks April 20.
• On Monday, all administrators, nurses, custodians, maintenance employees and some building secretaries must report to assist parents with medication pick-ups. Secretaries will be notified by their principals if they are needed. Custodians and maintenance employees will work 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, all administrators, custodians and maintenance employees must report. Custodians and maintenance employees will work 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Child nutrition staff who will be needed to provide meals will be contacted by Kelly Craig as soon as the plan is finalized.
Principals and custodians will need to check on buildings daily.
No other employees should report to work or come to the buildings.
"Please stay home to avoid exposure to COVID-19 in public places," Floyd said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.