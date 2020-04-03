EPS makes changes to meal pickups, adds site

Enid Public Schools is making some changes to its free breakfast and lunch pickup.
A new pickup site at Monroe Elementary School, 400 W. Cottonwood, will be added.
Other pickup sites are Garfield Elementary School, 400 N. 7th; Glenwood Elementary School, 824 N. Oakwood; Enid High School, 611 W. Wabash; and New View Apartments office, 1726 Leona Mitchell.
EPS also is changing the days for pickup. Meals will be available Monday through Thursday starting next week. Friday meals can be picked up on Thursday.
Times for pickup at the schools are 10-11:30 a.m. Times for pickup at New View Apartments are 11-11:30 a.m.
In addition, Denny Price Family YMCA, 415 W. Cherokee, is providing free dinner, with pickup set for 3-4:30 p.m.
Meals are available to all children under age 18 and all EPS students.
Children must be present to pick up meals.
"We learned ... that we do have to continue to require children to be present to pick up meals," EPS said in a statement. "The waiver that would be necessary ... would give us less flexibility to (1) let people pick up meals at the location of their choice; and (2) provide food services to children who are not enrolled with Enid Public Schools.
"We don't want to serve fewer families as a result of the change. We apologize that this option was not possible, and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."
