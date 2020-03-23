EPS changing meal distribution

Enid Public Schools will change distribution of free meals to children under the age of 18 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, breakfast will be distributed 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Garfield Elementary School, 400 N. 7th; Glen­wood Elementary School, 824 N. Oakwood; and Enid High School, 611 W. Wabash. Lunch will be distributed 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the schools.

Also Tuesday, breakfast will be distributed 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be distributed at 11:30 a.m. to noon at New View Apartments, 1726 Leona Mitchell. Dinner will be distributed 3-4:30 p.m. at Denny Price Family YMCA, 415 W. Cherokee.

On Wednesday, things will change concerning breakfast and lunch pickup.

Breakfast and lunch pickup will be 10-11:30 a.m. at Garfield, Glenwood, Enid High and New View Apartments.

Denny Price Family YMCA will continue to provide dinner 3-4:30 p.m.

Meals will be distributed each weekend.

