EPS changing meal distribution

Enid Public Schools will change distribution of free meals to children under the age of 18 on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, breakfast will be distributed 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Garfield Elementary School, 400 N. 7th; Glenwood Elementary School, 824 N. Oakwood; and Enid High School, 611 W. Wabash. Lunch will be distributed 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the schools.
Also Tuesday, breakfast will be distributed 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be distributed at 11:30 a.m. to noon at New View Apartments, 1726 Leona Mitchell. Dinner will be distributed 3-4:30 p.m. at Denny Price Family YMCA, 415 W. Cherokee.
On Wednesday, things will change concerning breakfast and lunch pickup.
Breakfast and lunch pickup will be 10-11:30 a.m. at Garfield, Glenwood, Enid High and New View Apartments.
Denny Price Family YMCA will continue to provide dinner 3-4:30 p.m.
Meals will be distributed each weekend.
