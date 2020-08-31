Enid will see a mask mandate up for a third vote Thursday

Enid city commissioners will consider mandating masks for the third time in a special meeting Thursday.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Stride Bank Center. An agenda, including the specific mandate proposal, will be made available Tuesday, Mayor George Pankonin said.
The commission has voted down two previous proposals to mandate masks and other preventative measures recommended by health officials.
Pankonin said he and the other commissioners decided to consider another mandate after reviewing statistics on rising cases in the city.
“It appears that the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) appear to be climbing and not receding in the Enid area, unlike other parts of the state that do have a mask mandate, so for that reason it appears appropriate we should get together and consider mandating masks,” Pankonin said Monday.
New cases of COVID-19 have spiked county- and citywide since Enid moved to fully reopen on June 3, when Garfield County had two active cases out of 28 total. One woman had died from COVID-19. Eleven more people from Garfield County have died since then.
Cases in Garfield County on Monday rose by 20 to a cumulative 980, with 339 of those active, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health. Enid cases were at 921, a single-day increase of 19, with 323 of those active.
The county currently reports an average 36.8 daily new positive cases per 100,000 a week. Residents in counties in this moderate-risk level are recommended to wear face coverings in public and maintain 6 feet of physical distance apart.
Oklahoma reports from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, recently made public by Gov. Kevin Stitt, also recommend mandating masks in areas seeing both more than 100 total new cases per 100,000 a week and a positivity rate of over 10%.
For the last month, Garfield County and Enid have been both included in this red zone. According to the most recent report from Aug. 23, Garfield County currently ranks sixth-highest in new cases based on data from three weeks prior, behind Canadian, Rogers, Cleveland, Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, in that order.
Most of those other counties, however, have seen new cases trending down in both the task force's and OSDH’s reports as mask mandates and social distancing measures have been voted into law.
In Enid, however, commissioners voted down the previous two proposals, the first, 5-2, at the July 14 regular meeting and the second, 4-3, at an Aug. 4 special meeting also held at the event center.
More than 200 people attended the Aug. 4 meeting, many wearing red shirts in protest of Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell’s proposed system declaration, which would have mandated face coverings when social distancing was not possible and established a minor violation enforcement policy.
Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood, who voted against the first proposal, voted in favor of Aug. 4's declaration, as did Ezzell and Jonathan Waddell, of Ward 4. Mayor Pankonin, Ward 1’s Jerry Allen, Ward 5’s Rob Stallings and Ward 6’s David Mason voted against both.
The city commission also is set to meet in a previously scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It also will be held at the event center because City Manager Jerald Gilbert said a mask mandate was being considered for Tuesday's meeting before Pankonin decided to push it to Thursday.
Commissioners will consider another COVID-19-related item, regarding CARES Act funding allocation from the state of Oklahoma. This reimbursement will assist with public safety personnel payroll expenses, applying to the payroll period from March 1 to Oct. 31.
Also on the agenda is a consent item to approve the sale of raw water to Cleo Springs, in monthly payments of $1.63 per 1,000 gallons delivered until July 1, 2025.
