Enid SPCA continues work during COVID-19 crisis

As the COVID-19 health crisis continues across the state, even four-legged residents are feeling the impact of the ever-changing situation.
Enid SPCA has made changes to its operations in the wake of the ongoing health crisis.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, we have seen a rise in intake. We have pulled from city and government shelters who were overwhelmed or closing," Enid SPCA Executive Director Vickie Grantz said. "Since March 16, we’ve transferred 46 animals from our partner Enid Animal Control, and 10 from other county and government shelters. Additionally, we have received 27 animals relinquished from owners.
"We have increased our foster families to meet this growing demand. Several of these pets have found their forever families while in foster care," Grantz said. "We are so grateful to those who are willing to commit even a couple of weeks to save the life of a pet in need. If you are interested, please go to our website www.enidspca.org and fill out a foster application."
Under the Recommendation of National Animal Care and Control Association, Best Friends Animal Society and American Pets Alive, Enid SPCA temporarily has suspended any public spays and neuters. Grantz said this will change once this threat has passed, most likely three months.
"The biggest needs we have right now are food and getting all these new intakes spayed or neutered," she said.
Oklahoma State University is performing surgeries for their shelter partners, but has significantly reduced the amount of surgeries each day, she said. The ongoing financial support support of donors allows Enid SPCA to keep up with demands and ensure all of these adoptable pets get proper medical care.
"The ESPCA is committed to the welfare of our employees and community through this health crisis and we are developing appropriate emergency management and hygiene practices, as necessary," Grantz said. "We made the decision last week to lock the front door and asked people to come to the office window, about 10 feet north of the front doors, to communicate the reason for their visit.
"We are asking that anyone interested in adoption go to our website at www.enidspca.org and fill out an application. You will be contacted within 36 business hours and an appointment to meet your potential new family member will be scheduled. All applications are processed in the same order that they are received."
Grantz said there also has een an increase in the need for pet food services.
"We have seen an uptake in people requesting services from our pet food pantry," she said. "Once you arrive and request this service through the window we will bring the pet food out to you. If someone is immune compromised, we will make arrangements to deliver food to you and drop it at your door. If you or someone you know needs this assistance, please call (580) 233-1325.
"We only have one phone line but it will roll over to our message system if it is busy. Please leave a detailed message and we will call you back. Thank you to all who have donated food for this much needed program. It is amazing what a community can do in times like these."
Grantz thanked those who have supported the Enid SPCA and said support still is needed during the ongoing health crisis.
"Thank you for your ongoing support of the ESPCA, even small financial gifts can make a huge difference right now," she said. "As we continue to mobilize our resources to help our partner communities and government shelters in need, your support is very much needed and allows us to continue our mission and support our partners."
