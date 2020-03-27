Enid Police Department has been taking extra steps to keep its officers and the public safe during the ongoing heath crisis.
Capt. Tim Jacobi said the department is taking steps to increase cleaning, limit touch-to-touch contact and keep the public safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
"Internally, we have increased the frequency that we're cleaning the inside of the building, especially the high-touch items, door knobs and pushes, keyboards," he said. "We also set up stations just inside each entryway into the building. We're asking our employees to sanitize their hands with hand sanitizer on the way in, and again, on the way out of the building."
He said officers are also taking reports over the phone for not-in-progress crimes to limit the number of contacts officers have during their shifts.
"We're trying tot handle anything we can by telephone instead of in person," Jacobi said.
He noted officers were doing so without decreasing the amount of services provided to the public. As an example, he said a call such as someone receiving a harassing phone call could be reported via phone. He said the intent was to limit unnecessary person-to-person contact.
"We're certainly responding to every crime in progress as we’d normally would, as well as following up with any calls we receive," the captain said. "Officers in the field are given extra hand sanitizer, they also have PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, which they've always had."
"We've asked our officers to step up neighborhood patrols, to be extra vigilant to any suspicious activity and around businesses, particularly that closed due to proclamations or during the night when they are not open," he said.
Jacobi said officers also will be more present in areas where more people are congregating, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
He said the department has responded to reports of more than 10 people gathered, violated Gov. Kevin Stitt's order and Mayor George Pankonin's proclamation limiting size of groups.
"We have had calls where there was well over the 10-person limit. We've reminded them of the emergency proclamation and asked them to disperse and had nothing but complete cooperation and understanding on it," Jacobi said. "It hasn't been problem. I think it’s been explaining and educating the public. Some people might not be aware.
"We’re just asking everybody to abide by the proclamation and these regulations that are coming from the city, state and federal levels," he said. "We recognize that it is an inconvenience, and it’s an inconvenience for all of us, but we believe that taking steps like this is what’s going to help save lives."
