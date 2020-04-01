Enid Police Chief Brian O'Rourke has closed the lobby of the department to limit person-to-person contact during the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic.
Sgt. Nick John said the lobby area leading to the records division has been closed but the front door foyer remains open to the public. Inside the foyer is a phone with numbers to call to request a report or traffic accident, speak to an officer or to report a crime.
"We still offer the same services," John said. "We have not stopped serving the community."
John said traffic accident reports will be emailed to those who request them. He said conditional warnings and impound releases also will remain available.
"We're trying to limit the amount of contact with the community at this time, for the safety of staff, civilian employees and officers," John said. "We're not stopping our services, we're limiting the access we have with the public."
To contact the Enid Police Department by phone call (580) 242-7000. If there is an emergency, call 911.
Tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or by text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
