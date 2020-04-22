Enid hospitals to resume elective surgeries

Both St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center plan to resume elective surgeries Friday.
The announcements came after Gov. Kevin Stitt amended his emergency order Monday to allow hospitals with sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) to resume elective surgeries on or after April 24.
While elective procedures will resume, both hospitals said there are some extra steps being taken to ensure the safety of patients, staff and public while the threat of coronavirus lingers.
St. Mary's CEO Krista Roberts said the hospital is ready to meet patients' surgical needs, but she recognizes some people may worry about coming to the hospital while COVID-19 cases still are being reported in the state.
“I want to assure the public that we are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of patients and staff during this challenging time,” Roberts said. “The hospital implemented additional safety protocols that include: screening temperature checks and health questions being asked at entry points before anyone is allowed to enter the hospital; deep cleaning and disinfection; suspended visitation; as well as practicing appropriate social distancing."
Bass President Finny Mathew said resuming elective procedures during the pandemic comes with extra requirements for testing patients.
"There are many logistics that need to be worked out in order to keep patients and caregivers safe," Mathew said. "Due to the governor’s requirement that patients have COVID testing, we have developed a process for all surgical patients to be tested in a timely manner."
Hospitals also have to keep a closer eye on their supply of PPE, Mathew said, in case COVID-19 cases increase.
"Our suppliers are not replenishing our PPE at our standard rate," Mathew said. "Any PPE used in an elective procedure is PPE that cannot be used in the event of a surge."
Mathew said concerns over availability of PPE will result in a phased in resumption of elective procedures.
"As a full service hospital, we always have to be prepared for a surge at a later date," Mathew said. "PPE limitations are forcing us into a slow ramp-up."
As hospitals work to reschedule previously cancelled procedures, handle new needs for surgeries, and maintain their PPE levels, administrators are urging patients to stay in close contact with their physicians on scheduling elective procedures.
“Our top priority," Roberts said, "is to ensure that we are providing a safe, quality experience for patients where they can feel protected during their hospitalization.”
