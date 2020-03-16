Emergency responders self-isolating while awaiting patient test results

Enid Fire Department and Life EMS crews responded Saturday afternoon to a medical call where the patient was tested for coronavirus, officials said Monday.
The medical call was placed at 1:29 p.m. for a 73-year-old man who was "confused" and had a "high temperature," according to information in 911 call notes. Fire and Life EMS responded to the 2100 block of North Monroe and transported the man to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center. Enid Police Department did not respond to the medical call.
When it was decided to test the man for the coronavirus, Enid Fire Department Chief Joe Jackson said the crew went home to self-isolate until testing was complete.
"I’ve taken them out of service until they get results of the test," Jackson said of the crew from Station No. 2, 2208 N. Grand.
Jackson said the station and equipment used were sanitized and other personnel were called in to cover the rest of that crew's shift.
"We’ve already put some changes in protocol to guard against exposure. We actually put this out to them on Friday," Jackson said of the department's firefighters. "They followed all those procedures to a T. We talked to 911 dispatch and stressed the importance of this type of call and the condition of the patient."
Jackson said the crew had some prior knowledge the patient was showing some symptoms of the coronavirus.
"They took proper precautions and followed the guidelines," Jackson said of the crew.
The chief said testing usually takes about 72 hours. If the patient is found positive for the coronavirus, the crew will remain isolated for 14 days. If the test is not positive, the crew will return to duty.
"The actions we've taken are out of an abundance of caution," Jackson said.
Tuesday afternoon will mark 72 hours since the patient was transported. Jackson said he hopes test result will be available then.
According to Oklahoma State Department of Health's Acute Disease Service, as of 6 a.m. Monday there were 29 pending tests for patients under investigation.
There were 10 positive results for those residing in-state and two positive results for two residing outside the state. There have been 174 negative test results.
Three cases have been found in Tulsa County, two in Oklahoma County, and single cases in Canadian, Cleveland, Kay, Jackson, Payne counties. No positive cases are confirmed in Garfield County.
Messages for a St. Mary's Regional Medical Center spokeswoman and a Life EMS were not returned as of press time.
