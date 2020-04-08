Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirms an inmate at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester has tested positive for COVID-19.
Four facility staff members and one probation and parole officer also have tested positive for the virus.
ODOC is working with Oklahoma State Department of Health to continue implementing its response to the pandemic and preventing community spread.
Saturday, the state Health Department provided masks for all inmates and staff.
Sunday, ODOC ordered all prisons to secure inmates in their cells while allowing access to necessary services, a move to protect the health of inmates and staff and not intended as a disciplinary measure, according to a release from the agency.
Facility staff will deliver food, medicine and any other necessities to inmates to limit group gatherings and enhance social distancing, according to the agency. Staff will devise schedules for activities, including making phone calls and showering.
ODOC’s Pandemic Plan, as well as resources and links to reliable information, is available at doc.ok.gov.
The public can call the DOC COVID-19 Update telephone line (405) 425-2556 for updated pandemic-related information. They also can contact the Community Outreach Unit for more information at community.outreach@doc.ok.gov or (405) 425-2607.
Updates are available on ODOC social media.
