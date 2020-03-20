Coronavirus forcing businesses to balance safety and the need to keep people working

Calls to limit large gatherings are having an impact on area businesses, both small and large.
Lisa Powell, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance, said self-isolation and the need to limit exposure in large groups amid the coronavirus pandemic is a significant hurdle for area businesses.
Isolation can be especially difficult for manufacturers.
“In talking with some of our local manufacturers they say that the uncertainty in their day-to-day business is one of the biggest challenges right now,” Powell said. “By the nature of manufacturing, employees must be at the job site to make the products and therefore there are not many work-from-home options for these employees.
“However, our manufacturing jobs do not require employees to work shoulder to shoulder and this allows them to continue work while maintaining the social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC,” Powell said.
Area manufacturers are working hard to maintain a balance between coronavirus safety measures and keeping work going.
“Enid employers are being sensitive to the needs of employees and encouraging them to stay home if they don’t feel well, and are trying to accommodate work from home alternatives where possible,” Powell said. “Other challenges right now include supply chain disruption from both domestic and international suppliers. Accounts receivable payments are slowing down which will in turn slow down companies’ ability to make their payables.”
But, Powell said, business continues.
“Amongst all of the bad news, at least one manufacturer I spoke to said that during the last week they have received calls from new customers,” she said. “Speculation is that the delays in the international supply chain may drive new business for U.S. manufacturers, but of course, this still remains to be seen.”
Powell urged all area businesses, small or large, to complete the state’s survey of coronavirus impact. The survey helps estimate economic impact due to the virus, and is a prerequisite to future grants and low-to-no interest federal loans, if and when those resources become available.
One step that all businesses (retail, restaurant, manufacturing and service) should take is to complete the survey by the state of Oklahoma to capture a list of those who are impacted including an estimation of the value of that impact. I will send you a separate email with details for that survey. New information about available federal programs is coming out hourly. I will send out a list of programs at the first of next week that are available to help our businesses through this time.
The survey is available at https://tinyurl.com/BusinessSurveyCOVID-19.
One step all people can take, Powell said, is to keep as much business as possible local.
“I echo the sentiments of many others and encourage you to support your local businesses during this time, and to do what you need to protect your own health,” Powell said. “My hope is that aggressive measures taken today will shorten the duration for all of us.”
