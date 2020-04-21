Enid city commissioners found themselves at odds discussing how much to relax Mayor George Pankonin’s emergency declaration over the COVID-19 pandemic during Tuesday’s study session. However, all said more information, guidelines and resources would be needed to make any changes.
Several health officials were present during the virtual study session on zoom.us to answer any questions from commissioners about the citywide medical response to patients with the virus.
Dr. James Pontious, a family medicine doctor at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, said due to the lack of available testing, most testing done in Enid has been on those with symptoms who come through the emergency room, as well as on health care workers. Another problem has been slow testing turnaround time, he said.
Krista Roberts, St. Mary’s CEO, said during the study session that both hospitals were fortunate to not meet the expected volume of patients in the area.
“We have a new normal, and we all realize the world will not be exactly the same as it was prior to COVID-19, so now I think people have learned they can exist … in this new normal,” Roberts said. “But I do think it is important to shift focus toward how do we start reopening things and yet protect those that we would consider to be in that vulnerable category.”
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell said until more information on the infection rate is available, relaxing restrictions or sectioning off communities, as Ward 6 Commissioner David Mason suggested, wouldn’t be effective.
“There’s a long list of things we want to know the answers for: type of testing available, when it’s going to be available, best practices by industry, service type, necessary cleaning materials available, what mechanism do we use to enforce it,” Ezzell said.
Mason said he would like to see restrictions relaxed as soon as possible, albeit with guidelines or regulations in place, suggesting two-week phases beginning next month. He cited seeing places of business be more health-conscious than ever before, such as constantly wiping down counters.
Dr. Sarah Matousek, a pulmonologist at Integris Bass Baptist Hospital, however, said lots of far-reaching implications need to be thought out in more specifics and would take more than two weeks — including what cleaning supplies essential workers are using to clean said counters, whether masks are being handled properly and proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.
"We’ve got to do it in such a way that we’re protecting people,” Matousek said.
“I guess what I’m saying is, I see no reason for us to not try to open this thing up with some kind of guidelines or regulations,” Mason said, adding later that it was the city’s place to come up with a set of procedures for a person to, say, cut hair to do so safely.
Ezzell later countered, saying, “I think that you’re making some ideal scenario that doesn’t exist ... We’re too interconnected to break this into chunks.”
Garfield County has seen 11 positive COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, with six recovered and one death, an 86-year-old woman. One patient is still at St. Mary’s, while none were at Integris Bass Baptist Hospital. Cases statewide rose Tuesday to 2,807, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health numbers.There have been 1,702 who have recovered, more than 60.6%, and more than 41,500 negative tests reported, according to the OSDH.
Maggie Jackson, with Garfield County Health Department, said testing capacity there was limited at first but is optimistic that tests can come, despite a bottleneck with swab testing. Counties statewide have had to pull back from testing and contact-tracing, prioritizing high-risk situations such as nursing and group homes.
“I’m optimistic about the capacity to maintain and continue the testing,” Jackson said.
She said that restaurants already have proper restrictions on disinfectants.
Ezzell asked whether antibody testing soon would be available to Enid and Garfield County. The blood test is known to provide quicker results — within an hour, compared to the swab test’s three to four days — and detects the body’s immune response to the virus rather than the virus’ genetic material, if the patient already had the virus. They are largely unavailable except in high-risk areas in the U.S. such as Los Angeles.
Roberts replied that St. Mary’s is on the list to receive the antibody test in the end of May, but will be one of the later hospitals to receive them, and Roberts said she would probably receive days’ notice or even the orders showing up on the receiving dock that day.
Jackson said that while such testing is available in some Oklahoma communities, Garfield County Health Department has not yet been selected.
Near the end of the session, Enid Regional Development Alliance Director Lisa Powell shared highlights of a survey sent to all 50 business members of the ERDA. Twenty-one responded to the survey.
“They’re split, there are some that are gung-ho and want to reopen right away, and others are more hesitant,” Powell said.
In the survey, 67% said the declaration should not extend past April 30, but noted protective safety measures should be in place; 76% said businesses such as gyms, salons and spas should reopen immediately; and 57% said large gatherings such as churches, meetings and youth summer sports should be allowed to resume.
However, she added, respondents all agreed on a need for safety recommendations from health professionals.
Ending the study session, Pankonin said he would lead an ad hoc committee comprised of about 20 members and meet by the weekend. Members, he said, would include two commissioners, hospital CEOs, a health department official and business leaders, among others. Vance Air Force Base Col. Corey Simmons also offered members from base to volunteer.
Other items in the study session, including golf rates and fees increases, were not discussed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.