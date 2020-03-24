The city of Enid will suspend utility disconnects through April 13.
The city then will re-evaluate the process.
"We urge all utility customers to pay as much as they are able on their utility bills to keep from falling too far behind," the city said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
The city also will waive late payment penalties incurred from March 23 to April 13. Customers may be placed on a deferred payment plan, ensuring service is not interrupted. Customer service representatives will work with customers to develop a long-term plan that meets the customer’s financial needs.
“As a result of the pandemic, we recognize that customers may experience hardships, and we want to do what we can to be sure they do not lack a true necessity of life: water,” said Mayor George Pankonin.
Customers who are unable to pay their utility bills during this time period, should call customer service at (580) 616-7170.
“The city is committed to do as much as we can to work with customers," said City Manager Jerald Gilbert. "We understand that water is an essential core service ,and we are committed to provide that service during the crisis.”
Utility payments can be made:
• By phone at (580) 616-7271, (580) 616-7272 or (580) 616-7273.
• By mail to city of Enid, P.O. Box 1768, Enid, OK 73702.
• By city drop box located in front of the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott.
• Online at www.XpressBillPay.com.
