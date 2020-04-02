The city of Enid has partnered with Suddenlink Cable to broadcast the coronavirus updates that stream live on the city’s Facebook and YouTube channels at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The updates will be shown on Suddenlink channels 12 and 112.
“We are thankful for the partnership with Suddenlink to be able to playback videos that were streamed live on our social media platforms to keep the public updated with the steps the city and community are taking during this pandemic," City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.